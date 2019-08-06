Breaking News
Home / Top News / Gladstone Capital Announces New Addition to Focus on Midwest Region

Gladstone Capital Announces New Addition to Focus on Midwest Region

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 17 mins ago

MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gladstone Capital Corporation (Nasdaq: GLAD) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Jeff Kolke has joined the Company as a Managing Director to open our Chicago office and lead our business development efforts in the Midwest to deliver cash flow oriented debt and equity co-investment solutions to lower middle market businesses in the region.

Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Kolke was a Managing Director at Monroe Capital focused on providing cash flow-oriented debt and structured equity to middle market clients in the United States and Canada.  Jeff also spent 15 years at GE Capital, lastly as a Senior Vice President, responsible for originating senior secured asset-based and leveraged cash flow loans to the middle market.  Jeff has extensive transaction experience with private equity, hedge funds, independent sponsors, family funds, and private corporations including recapitalizations, mergers, acquisitions, restructurings, and leveraged buyouts.  Prior to GE Capital, Mr. Kolke worked in the chemical industry for GE Plastics, Nalco Chemical and National Starch and Chemical in various roles.

“For Gladstone Capital, delivering capital solutions to the lower middle market means having a broad base of financial and business experience to flex our capital to support the business and maintain the level of ongoing support our clients have come to expect.  Jeff’s extensive financial experience and history in the region are a natural fit for Gladstone’s lower middle market focus and we are very excited about him being a part of the team,” said Bob Marcotte, President.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a publicly traded business development company that invests in debt and equity securities, consisting primarily of secured first and second lien term loans to lower middle market businesses in the United States.  Information on the business activities of all the Gladstone funds can be found at www.GladstoneCompanies.com.

Source: Gladstone Capital Corporation: +1-703-287-5893

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.