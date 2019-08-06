Gladstone Capital Announces New Addition to Focus on Midwest Region

MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gladstone Capital Corporation (Nasdaq: GLAD) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Jeff Kolke has joined the Company as a Managing Director to open our Chicago office and lead our business development efforts in the Midwest to deliver cash flow oriented debt and equity co-investment solutions to lower middle market businesses in the region.

Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Kolke was a Managing Director at Monroe Capital focused on providing cash flow-oriented debt and structured equity to middle market clients in the United States and Canada. Jeff also spent 15 years at GE Capital, lastly as a Senior Vice President, responsible for originating senior secured asset-based and leveraged cash flow loans to the middle market. Jeff has extensive transaction experience with private equity, hedge funds, independent sponsors, family funds, and private corporations including recapitalizations, mergers, acquisitions, restructurings, and leveraged buyouts. Prior to GE Capital, Mr. Kolke worked in the chemical industry for GE Plastics, Nalco Chemical and National Starch and Chemical in various roles.

“For Gladstone Capital, delivering capital solutions to the lower middle market means having a broad base of financial and business experience to flex our capital to support the business and maintain the level of ongoing support our clients have come to expect. Jeff’s extensive financial experience and history in the region are a natural fit for Gladstone’s lower middle market focus and we are very excited about him being a part of the team,” said Bob Marcotte, President.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a publicly traded business development company that invests in debt and equity securities, consisting primarily of secured first and second lien term loans to lower middle market businesses in the United States. Information on the business activities of all the Gladstone funds can be found at www.GladstoneCompanies.com.

