Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Gladstone Commercial Corporation Completes $1.5 Million Lease Expansion in Columbus, Ohio

Gladstone Commercial Corporation Completes $1.5 Million Lease Expansion in Columbus, Ohio

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

MCLEAN, Va., May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gladstone Commercial Corporation (Nasdaq: GOOD) (“Gladstone Commercial”) announced today that it executed a lease amendment with Morgan Stanley Smith Barney Financing (“Morgan Stanley”) to expand Morgan Stanley’s footprint by approximately 16,000 square feet at Gladstone Commercial’s 4343 Easton Commons office property located in Columbus, OH. As a result of this lease amendment, as of August 1, 2020, Morgan Stanley will occupy 100% of the building through December of 2025.

“We are pleased that Morgan Stanley chose to expand their footprint at our property,” said Karen Priesman, Senior Asset Manager for Gladstone Commercial. “Morgan Stanley began their tenancy in the property in 2008 upon completion of construction of the building and continues to thrive in this location now leasing all of the three-story, 103,000 square foot, Class A office building.”  At 4343 Easton Commons, Morgan Stanley provides financial and wealth management services, as well as technical and account support services for their wealth management clients.

“We acquired 4343 Easton Commons in an anchored multitenant portfolio acquisition along with 680 West Shields Lane in Salt Lake City, where Morgan Stanley currently occupies 98,000 square feet of Class A space,” said Matt Tucker, Senior Managing Director and Northeast/Midwest Regional Head for Gladstone Commercial.  “Since we acquired the portfolio, Morgan Stanley has expanded their footprint at both the Columbus and Salt Lake City assets, reinforcing our anchored multi-tenant acquisition thesis that allows for flexible growth for our anchor tenants.  It is also a reflection of the high quality and desirable locations of these assets that Morgan Stanley chose to grow their presence in our buildings. This most recent expansion increases both our cash and straight-line rents as well as contributing to greater weighted average lease term of the portfolio.”

About Gladstone Commercial (Nasdaq: GOOD)

Gladstone Commercial is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. As of March 31, 2020, Gladstone Commercial’s real estate portfolio consisted of 122 properties located in 28 states, totaling approximately 15.1 million square feet. For additional information please visit www.gladstonecommercial.com.

For Broker Submittals:

Southcentral: Northeast/Midwest:
Buzz Cooper Matt Tucker
Senior Managing Director Senior Managing Director
(703) 287-5815 (703) 287-5830
[email protected] [email protected]
   
Southeast/Southwest:  
Brandon Flickinger  
Managing Director  
(703) 287-5819  
[email protected]  
   

Investor or Media Inquiries:

Bob Cutlip  
President – Gladstone Commercial Corporation
(703) 287-5878  
[email protected]  

All statements contained in this press release, other than historical facts, may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Words such as “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers should not rely upon forward-looking statements because the matters they describe are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause the Gladstone Commercial’s business, financial condition, liquidity, results of operations, funds from operations or prospects to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties are disclosed under the caption “Risk Factors” of the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, as filed with the SEC on February 12, 2020 and certain other filings we make with the SEC.  Gladstone Commercial cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements which speak only as of the date made. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For Investor Relations inquiries related to any of the monthly dividend paying Gladstone funds, please visit www.gladstonecompanies.com.

SOURCE: Gladstone Commercial Corporation

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.