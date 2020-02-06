Gladstone Land Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Year End Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates

Breaking News
MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gladstone Land Corporation (Nasdaq: LAND) (the “Company”) announced today that it plans to report earnings for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019, after the stock market closes on Wednesday, February 19, 2020.  The Company will hold a conference call Thursday, February 20, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. EST to discuss its earnings results.  Please call (855) 363-1762 to join the conference call.  An operator will monitor the call and set a queue for questions.

A conference call replay will be available after the call and will be accessible through February 27, 2020.  To hear the replay, please dial (855) 859-2056, and use playback conference number 3596941. 

The live audio broadcast of the Company’s conference call will be available online at www.GladstoneLand.com.  The event will be archived and available for replay on the Company’s website through April 19, 2020.

About Gladstone Land:

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets across the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company reports the fair value of its farms on a quarterly basis. The Company currently owns 113 farms, comprised of approximately 88,000 acres in 10 different states, valued at approximately $884 million. The farms are predominantly located in regions where its tenants are able to grow fresh produce annual row crops, such as berries and vegetables, which are generally planted and harvested annually. The Company also owns farms growing permanent crops, such as almonds, apples, figs, olives, pistachios, and other orchards, as well as groves of blueberries and vineyards, which are generally planted every 10 to 20-plus years and harvested annually. The Company may also acquire property related to farming, such as cooling facilities, processing buildings, packaging facilities, and distribution centers. The Company pays monthly distributions to its stockholders and has paid 84 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock since its initial public offering in January 2013. The current per-share distribution on its common stock is $0.04465 per month, or $0.5358 per year. Additional information, including detailed information about each of the Company’s farms, can be found at www.GladstoneFarms.com.

