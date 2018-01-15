Glance Appoints Media and ICO Expert David Drake as Advisor to Glance Coin Advisory Board

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Glance Technologies Inc. (CSE:GET:CN) (CSE:GET.WT) (OTCQB:GLNNF) (FKT:GJT) announces that it has appointed David Drake to the advisory board of Glance Coin Inc., its wholly owned subsidiary, which is developing its rewards based cryptocurrency, Glance Coin.

David Drake is the founder of LDJ Capital, a financially integrated family office with a global footprint and local presence in 12 countries; Victoria Partners, a 300 family office network based in London; and The Soho Loft Media Group. He has been a writer for Forbes and the Wall Street Journal. Mr. Drake has extensive expertise in media, initial coin offerings and in the crowdfunding space. He is the co-author of the books Planet Entrepreneur and Crowdfunding and Other Animals.

“I’m very excited to bring my extensive network and experience in ICO’s, media and publicity to support the launch of Glance Coin”, says David Drake, “Glance Coin seeks to position itself as the future of crypto-based consumer spending by achieving mass adoption by consumers of its rewards based cryptocurrency, and I look forward to assisting it in that endeavour.”

LDJ Capital and its partners have acted as general partners and investors in fund-of-funds, realty funds, venture capital funds, seed funds, debt funds and hedge funds. Mr. Drake’s investments and private equity advisory at LDJ Capital currently have more than 50 global directors and family office partners.

David is a board advisor for several Initial Token Offerings. In the past 9 months the top 15 ICOs that David has been an advisor to have raised over 500,000,000.

David is also the founder of The Soho Loft Media Group, a financial media company that set up the first crowdfunding meeting in history with the SEC and FINRA in April, 2002 to discuss crowdfunding laws of North America. The Soho Loft Media Group is a global financial media company with 3 divisions:

THE SOHO LOFT CONFERENCES, which organizes up to 200+ investor-focused global summits, talks and events annually;



TIMES IMPACT PUBLICATIONS, which produces relevant content on investing and entrepreneurship that are published and syndicated in 100+ leading online publications and growing; and



VICTORIA GLOBAL Corporate Communications, which specializes in client Investor Relations, Public Relations, Branding and Social Media Marketing.

As part of Mr. Drake’s advisory appointment, services intended to be provided to Glance Coin through Mr. Drake’s network include introductions to potential partners, social media consulting, profile preparation, media outreach, public relations coordination, social media syndication, conference invitations, roadshow support, board building, and advice on dynamic social engagement, mobile advertising, marketing to generation Z, influencer marketing, the role of virtual reality and augmented reality in social, video storytelling, digital content strategy, customer journey development, marketing automation and the art of storytelling.

Born in Sweden and fluent in six languages, Mr. Drake has an MBA in Finance and an MA in International Law and Economics from George Washington University in DC where he was awarded the Wallenberg Scholarship for academic merit.

About Glance Technologies Inc.

Glance Technologies owns and operates Glance Pay, a streamlined payment system that revolutionizes how smartphone users choose where to shop, order goods and services, make payments, access digital receipts, redeem digital deals, earn great rewards & interact with merchants. Glance offers targeted in-app marketing, geo targeted digital coupons, customer feedback, in-merchant messaging and custom rewards programs. The Glance Pay mobile payment system consists of proprietary technology, which includes user apps available for free downloads in IOS (Apple) and Android formats, merchant manager apps, a large scale technology hosting environment with sophisticated anti-fraud technology and lightning fast payment processing. Glance Pay has entered into significant licensing agreements with Active Pay Distribution Inc., Cannapay Financial Inc. and Euro Asia Pay Holdings Inc. It also owns an end to end blockchain solution for a rewards based cryptocurrency which is currently being integrated into the Glance Pay app.

For more information about Glance, please go to www.glance.tech.

For more information, contact:

Christina Rao

Vice President, Investor Relations

(604) 723-7480

[email protected]

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (collectively “forward- looking information”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward- looking information is typically identified by words such as: “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “estimate”, “potentially” and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Glance cautions investors that any forward-looking information provided by Glance is not a guarantee of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects which may be accessed through the Glance’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.