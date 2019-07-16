Breaking News
Home / Top News / Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Verb Technology Company, Inc. Investors

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Verb Technology Company, Inc. Investors

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 26 mins ago

LOS ANGELES, July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”), a national investors rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors that acquired Verb Technology Company, Inc. (“Verb” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VERB) securities between January 3, 2018 and May 2, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Verb investors have until September 9, 2019 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

On April 23, 2018, the Company disclosed the actual terms of its agreement with Oracle America, Inc. (“Oracle”) in a Form 8-K with the SEC. The filing revealed that, contrary to prior representations, there was no joint agreement for Oracle to market or to jointly develop the Company’s product. Instead, according to the filing, Oracle provided an application developer toolkit for the Company’s program to interface with Oracle NetSuite.

On this news, shares of Verb fell $7.65 per share, or more than 20%, to close at $29.10 per share on April 24, 2018, thereby injuring investors further.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) the Company did not have a contract with Oracle to jointly develop and market the Company’s product, notifiCRM; and (2) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/GPM_LLP.

If you purchased shares of Verb during the Class Period you may move the Court no later than September 9, 2019 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts
Glancy Prongay and Murray LLP, Los Angeles
Lesley Portnoy, 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224
www.glancylaw.com 
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.