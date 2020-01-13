Breaking News
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Continues its Investigation on Behalf of Brooks Automation, Inc. Investors

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) continues its investigation on behalf of Brooks Automation, Inc. (“Brooks Automation” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BRKS) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On December 2, 2019, Brooks Automation disclosed that it could not timely file its fiscal 2019 annual report due to a review of revenue recognition with respect to products in its Semiconductor Solution Group and similar transactions. The Company also revealed that it would report a material weakness in the financial reporting of the Brooks Life Sciences segment related to price and quantity of certain billings.

On this news, Brooks Automation’s share price fell $3.16 per share, or 7.06%, to close at $41.61 per share on December 2, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased  Brooks Automation  securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Charles Linehan, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

