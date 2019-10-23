Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Continues its Investigation on Behalf of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. Investors (JRVR)

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) continues its investigation on behalf of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (“James River” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: JRVR ) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On October 8, 2019, after-market, the Company disclosed that it had delivered a notice of early cancellation of all policies issued to its largest customer, Rasier LLC.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $11.06, or over 23%, to close at $37.88 per share on October 9, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

