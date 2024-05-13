LOS ANGELES, May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming June 25, 2024 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Exscientia p.l.c. (“Exscientia” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EXAI) securities between March 23, 2022 and February 12, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

If you suffered a loss on your Exscientia investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information at https://www.glancylaw.com/cases/Exscientia-plc/.

On February 13, 2024, Exscientia announced that its CEO and Principal Executive Officer, Andrew Hopkins, had been terminated following an investigation which found that he had “engaged in relationships with two employees that the Board determined were inappropriate and inconsistent with the Company’s standards and values.” The Company also disclosed that the Chairman of the Company’s Board of Directors, David Nicholson, “had prior knowledge of the existence of the earlier of Dr. Hopkins’ relationships and had addressed the situation directly, and with the involvement of other outside counsel, rather than in consultation with the Board,” and “[f]ollowing discussions with the Board, on February 12, 2024 Dr. Nicholson tendered his resignation from his positions with the Company.”

On this news, Exscientia’s stock price fell $1.72, or 22.9%, to close at $5.79 per share on February 13, 2024, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Defendant Hopkins had engaged in improper relationships with employees that were inconsistent with the Company’s standards and values; (2) Defendant Nicholson had prior knowledge of Defendant Hopkins’s relationships and had improperly addressed Hopkins’s misconduct without consulting the Board; (3) the Company’s maintenance and enforcement of its Code of Business Conduct and Ethics was inadequate to safeguard against the foregoing conduct; (4) the foregoing failures subjected the Company to a heightened risk of disruptive leadership transitions and/or reputational harm; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Exscientia securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than June 25, 2024 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

