LOS ANGELES, June 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming August 21, 2023 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired GDS Holdings Limited (“GDS” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GDS) securities between April 12, 2021 and April 3, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

On April 4, 2023, GDS disclosed that its Chief Executive Officer, William Wei Huang, had entered into pre-paid forward sale contract transactions that may trigger “actual, potential or alleged breaches or early termination of other contracts or agreements” and could potentially “have implications for the purposes of China’s national security review regime and anti-monopoly merger filing requirements.” GDS also warned that “[the] occurrence of any of the foregoing may have a material and adverse effect on [its] business development, financial condition and future prospects.”

On this news, GDS’s stock price fell $0.74, or 4%, to close at $17.80 per ADS on April 4, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Defendant Huang had engaged in undisclosed pre-paid forward sale contract transactions as early as May 2020; (2) this presented a risk of Defendant Huang’s ownership going below 5% of the Company’s outstanding shares; (3) if Huang’s ownership dipped below 5%, it would result in a change of control of the Company which, as the Company admitted, could result in disastrous consequences; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

