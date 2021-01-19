Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (GDRX)

Breaking News
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming February 16, 2021 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (“GoodRx” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GDRX) securities between September 23, 2020 and November 16, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

If you suffered a loss on your GoodRx investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information at https://www.glancylaw.com/cases/goodrx-holdings-inc/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at [email protected] to learn more about your rights.

In September 2020, GoodRx completed its initial public offering (“IPO”), selling over 39.8 million common shares for $33 per share. GoodRx provides consumers with free information and tools to compare prices for prescription drugs. The Company primarily earns revenue from its prescription transaction fees.

On November 17, 2020, Amazon.com, Inc. (“Amazon”) announced two new pharmacy offerings, a Prime Rx plan and a discount card program, that would directly compete with GoodRx’s platform.

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $10.51, or 23%, to close at $36.21 per share on November 17, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Amazon had been in the process of developing and would soon introduce its own online and mobile prescription medication ordering and fulfillment service; and (2) that Amazon’s services would directly replicate and compete with the GoodRx business model.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired GoodRx securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than February 16, 2021 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Charles Linehan, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, Los Angeles
Charles Linehan, 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224
[email protected]
www.glancylaw.com

