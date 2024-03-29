LOS ANGELES, March 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming May 14, 2024 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (“Innoviz” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: INVZ) securities between April 21, 2021 and February 28, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Innoviz investors have until May 14, 2024 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

If you suffered a loss on your Innoviz investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information at www.glancylaw.com/cases/Innoviz-Technologies-Ltd/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at [email protected] to learn more about your rights.

On March 1, 2023, Innoviz released its fiscal full year 2022 financial results, reporting GAAP earnings per share of negative $0.94, missing consensus estimates by $0.06, and revenue of $6.03 million, missing consensus estimates by $0.96 million. Additionally, the Company issued 2023 guidance in the range of $12 to $15 million, significantly below consensus estimates of $30 million.

On this news, Innoviz’s stock price fell $0.71, or 15%, to close at $4.04 per share on March 1, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Innoviz had overstated the benefits that the Company was likely to derive from its purported contracts, partnerships, and/or collaborations with automotive companies; (2) as a result, the Company was unlikely to achieve the level of profitability that Defendants had represented to investors; (3) accordingly, Innoviz had overstated its business and/or financial prospects; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Innoviz securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than May 14, 2024 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Charles Linehan, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, Los Angeles

Charles Linehan, 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224

[email protected]

www.glancylaw.com