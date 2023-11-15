LOS ANGELES, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming January 8, 2024 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (“Li-Cycle” or the “Company”) (NYSE: LICY) securities between June 14, 2022 and October 23, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

If you suffered a loss on your Li-Cycle investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws

On October 23, 2023, before the market opened, Li-Cycle announced that it would halt construction work on its Rochester Hub project pending a comprehensive review of the project including construction strategy, even though “engineering and procurement for the project are largely complete.” The Company disclosed it had “recently experienced escalating construction costs” and now “expects the aggregate cost for the current scope of the project to exceed its previously disclosed guidance.”

On this news, Li-Cycle shares declined by $1.04, or approximately 45.81%, to close at $1.23 per share on October 23, 2023, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company’s Rochester Hub was experiencing escalating construction costs; (2) that these “escalating construction costs” exceeded the expected aggregate cost of the project; (3) that, as a result, the Company would be forced to temporarily halt construction and reevaluate the construction strategy for the Rochester Hub; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Li-Cycle securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than January 8, 2024 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

