LOS ANGELES, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming May 30, 2023 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired TAL Education Group (“TAL” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TAL) American Depository Shares (“ADSs”) between June 14, 2022 and March 14, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

If you suffered a loss on your TAL investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information at www.glancylaw.com/cases/TAL-Education-Group-1/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at shareholders@glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

On March 14, 2023, an article was published on Seeking Alpha that alleged, among other things, that TAL’s subsidiary, Xueersi, had offered courses that “run counter to conventions put in place by Xi Jinping’s Common Prosperity drive.” Specifically, courses in mathematics and English, which are considered core subjects and must be offered as a strictly non-profit business, were restarted “under the guise of permitted tutoring outside of core subjects.”

On this news, TAL’s stock price fell $0.91, or 13.4%, over two consecutive trading days, to close at $5.89 per ADS on March 15, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Company was still providing K9 Academic AST Services; and (2) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired TAL ADSs during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than May 30, 2023 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Charles Linehan, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

