Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Stitch Fix, Inc.

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the December 10, 2018 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors that purchased Stitch Fix, Inc. (“Stitch Fix” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SFIX) securities between June 8, 2018, and October 1, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Stitch Fix investors have until December 10, 2018 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

On October 1, 2018, after the close of trading, the Company reported its financial results for fourth quarter 2018, revealing only 54,000 net active client additions, a decline from 180,000 net additions in the prior quarter. On this news, the Company’s share price fell $15.69 per share, or more than 35%, to close at $31.58 per share on October 2, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company’s active client growth rate was slowing; (2) that Company would cease its television advertising for a significant part of the quarter; (3) that the lack of television advertising would materially impact the Company’s active client additions; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased shares of Stitch Fix, you may move the Court no later than December 10, 2018 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff.

