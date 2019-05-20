Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Eventbrite, Inc.

LOS ANGELES, May 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming June 14, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of Eventbrite, Inc. (“Eventbrite” or the “Company”) (NYSE: EB) investors who: a) purchased or otherwise acquired Eventbrite securities pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s false and/or misleading registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the “Registration Statement”) issued in connection with the Company’s September 2018 initial public offering (“IPO” or the “Offering”); and/or b) purchased or otherwise acquired Eventbrite securities between September 20, 2018 and March 7, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

On September 19, 2018, Eventbrite sold shares in its initial public offering (“IPO”) at $23 per share. In the IPO registration statement, Eventbrite stated that its acquisition of Ticketfly “had a positive impact on our net revenue growth” in the third quarter of 2017. On March 7, 2019, Eventbrite reported its annual financial results, and in a related conference call, Eventbrite’s Chief Executive Officer and co-founder, Julia Hartz, stated that the strategy to integrate Ticketfly “will impact revenues in the short-term.”

On this news, shares of Eventbrite fell 7.96, or over 24%, to close at $24.46 on March 8, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that the Company’s migration of customers from Ticketfly to Eventbrite was progressing slower than expected; (2) that, as a result, the Ticketfly integration would take longer than expected; (3) that, as a result, the Company’s revenue and growth would be negatively impacted; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

