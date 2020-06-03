Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Groupon, Inc. (GRPN)

Breaking News
LOS ANGELES, June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming June 29, 2020 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of Groupon, Inc. (“Groupon” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GRPN)  investors who purchased securities between November 4, 2019 and February 18, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

If you suffered a loss on your Groupon investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information at https://www.glancylaw.com/cases-application/case-information/groupon/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at [email protected] to learn more about your rights.

On February 18, 2020, Groupon reported fourth quarter 2019 sales of $612.3 million, a nearly 23% decline over the prior year period. The Company’s adjusted EBITDA for fiscal 2019 was reported at $227.2 million, a significant miss from its November 2019 forecast of $270 million. Groupon also announced a “transformational plan to exit Goods” in North America by the third quarter and globally by the end of the year.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $1.35, or over 44%, to close at $1.70 per share on February 19, 2020, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company was experiencing fewer customer engagements in its Goods category; (2) that Groupon relied on its Goods category to drive its sales, especially during the holiday season; (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company was likely to experience reduced sales; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Groupon securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than June 29, 2020 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Charles Linehan, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.  If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

