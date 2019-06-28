Breaking News
Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against PriceSmart, Inc.

LOS ANGELES, June 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming July 22, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of PriceSmart, Inc. (“PriceSmart” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PSMT) investors who purchased securities between October 26, 2017 and October 25, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

On October 25, 2018, the Company disclosed poor operating results for the fourth quarter and year ended August 31, 2018. The Company also announced that its Chief Executive Officer had resigned, and also disclosed that certain financial statements would be restated to correct a balance sheet misclassification of certain assets.

On this news, PriceSmart’s share price fell $12.41, or more than 15%, to close at $69.16 on October 26, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company’s omni-channel business strategy had failed to reach key operating goals; (2) that the Company’s South America distribution strategy had failed to realize key cost saving goals; (3) that the Company had invested Trinidad and Tobago dollars into certificates of deposits with financial institutions; (4) that these investments had been improperly classified as cash and cash equivalents; (5) that the relevant corrections would materially impact financial statements; (6) that there was a material weakness in the Company’s internal controls over financial reporting; (7) that increasing competition negatively impacted the Company’s revenue and profitability; and (8) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired PriceSmart securities during the Class Period you may move the Court no later than July 22, 2019 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

