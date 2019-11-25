Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Uniti Group Inc.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming December 30, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of Uniti Group Inc. (“Uniti” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: UNIT ) investors who purchased securities between April 20, 2015 and February 15, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

In 2015, Uniti was spun-off from Windstream Holdings, Inc. (“Windstream”). Following the spin-off, Windstream became Uniti’s primary customer.

On September 21, 2017, hedge fund Aurelius Capital Master, Ltd. (“Aurelius”), which owns more than 25% of Windstream’s unsecured notes due 2023, gave written notice to Windstream that the spin-off of Uniti constituted a sale and leaseback in breach of the notes’ indenture.

On February 15, 2019, United States District Judge Jesse M. Furman determined that Windstream had breached the indenture and awarded Aurelius a monetary judgement exceeding $310 million.

On this news, Uniti’s stock price fell $7.47 per share, or over 37%, to close at $12.51 per share on February 19, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Uniti’s financial results were not sustainable because its customer Windstream had defaulted on its unsecured notes; and (2) that as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ statements about Uniti’s business, operations, and prospects, were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

