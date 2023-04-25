Glass Container Market Report by Product Type (Glass Bottle, Glass Jars, Glass Vials, and Candle Glass Containers), by End-use (Cosmetics & Perfumes, Pharmaceuticals, Food Packaging, Beverage Packaging and Other Products) and by Region – Global Forecast to 2030.

New York (US), April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Glass Container Market Overview

The MRFR analysis reports predict that the “ Glass Container Market Report by Product Type, End-use and Region – Global Forecast to 2030” The market for glass containers is expected to reach USD 87.62 billion in value by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.31% from 2022 to 2030. In 2021, the market was worth USD 69.49 billion. Glass packaging, such as glass containers, is greatly appreciated by consumers who want to preserve goods and give them more security. The glass business has advanced significantly since the invention of glass, and during the past two decades, the container market has seen notable transformations that have made it more accessible to consumers and customer friendly.

Over time, glass containers’ weight has greatly lowered, making them easier to hold and contributing to lower glass product costs.

The distinctive qualities of glass, including its resistance to chemicals, simplicity of handling, affordability, optical qualities, transparency, and cost-effectiveness, guarantee its historical success. The market for glass products as kitchenware or home décor has always been driven by the fascinating beauty of storing any household necessities because the majority of manufacturers sell alcoholic beverages packaged in glass. The creation of novel, lightweight glass items with appealing designs and specific brilliant colour combinations triggers a buying impulse in the consumer.

Additionally, the lower cost efficiency of glass products is a different element that promotes consumer desire for them. When glass is used in a person’s wardrobe, their standard of life naturally rises, reflecting favourably on their social standing. demonstrates the opulent lifestyle being led. As far as ecological packaging goes, glass containers are preferred to plastic and metal ones. One of the most popular packaging styles for luxury goods including showpieces, fragrances, and cosmetics is glass.



Key players identified in the Glass container market:

Amcor Limited (Australia),

Frigoglass (Greece),

Owens-Illinois Inc. (U.S.),

Consol Glass (Pty) Ltd. (South Africa),

Central Glass Co., Ltd. (Japan),

Vitro,

S.A.B de C.V. (Mexico),

VIDRALA (Spain),

Industries Limited. (India),

Hindusthan National Glass

Ardagh Group S.A. (Luxembourg).

Among others.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 USD 87.62 billion CAGR 5.31% (2022-2030) Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022–2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product Type, End-use, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Increased demand for alcoholic drinks consumption Increase in the improved health care system across the world



The growing demand for eco-friendly and pure packaging solutions is the main factor driving the glass container market value. People are becoming more concerned with their health, therefore they seek out products that won’t deplete the food’s nutrients. Glass is not only chemically inert, but it also maintains its purity even when exposed to nearly all.

The glass is a top choice for pharmaceutical businesses because to this extraordinary quality. They also didn’t decay or fade with time.

To guarantee that the glass container industry succeeds to the greatest extent possible, all of these major market participants have been working extremely hard. The ongoing efforts to introduce new technology and breakthroughs in the field have made this possible. Additionally, each of them has been able to establish a name for themselves in the glass container market share thanks to strategic planning and effective technique implementation. Additionally, they have kept a close eye on one another to assess what areas they need to improve in order to compete better in the market.

Since most manufacturers sell alcoholic beverages packaged in glass bottles, the alcoholic beverage industry has a significant impact on the global glass container market. Alcoholic beverages make up a sizable portion of the glass container industry in terms of volume compared to other end-use applications. Due to the attractive appearance that can be obtained by using glass in container construction and its transparency, which enables the maker to highlight the high quality of the product within, the beverage packaging industry is experiencing a considerable increase in market share. Glass keeps the original flavour of the liquid within without changing its taste or quality because it is a versatile material used in container construction.

According to the current demand, a wide range of colours, forms, and sizes of glass containers are offered on the market.



Segmentation

The product type and end use are the two primary categories used to categorise the glass container market.

The market is divided into glass jars, glass bottles, glass vials, and candle glass containers based on the type of goods. One of these categories, glass bottles, has grown in popularity as a container for liquids like beverages.

Pharmaceuticals, Beverage packaging, Food packaging, Cosmetics and perfumes, and Others are the market segments by end-use. This makes it the finest option for many food packages because the fact that it does not react with numerous chemicals guarantees that the packed foods are fresh and nutritious.

Based on the geographies, such as Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the world, the glass container market is segmented into four segments. Out of all of them, Asia Pacific was the market leader for glass containers in 2013, accounting for over 37.2% of the industry’s revenue. With the rising demand for packaged food and beverages, these regions continue to experience rapid growth in the glass container market. Moreover, silica, one of the main raw materials used in the production of glass, is also widely available in the area.

Europe, which accounts for 31.9% of the global glass container market revenue and glass container market share, is the next region after the Asia Pacific. The rising demand for beer in nations like Germany and France is one of the key elements fostering the expansion of the market in Europe. The growing demand for the pharmaceutical industries in the region would hasten the growth of the glass container market in North America.



