Glass Manufacturing Industry is expected to register 4.8% CAGR between 2023 and 2032 propelled by rising demand for consumer electronics.

Selbyville, Delaware, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As per the report published by Global Market Insights Inc., the global Glass Manufacturing Market was estimated at USD 265.6 billion in 2022 and is expected to surpass a valuation of $460 billion by 2032, progressing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2023 to 2032. The report provides a detailed analysis of top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, competitive scenario, wavering market trends, market size, statistics & estimations, and major investment pockets.

A substantial rise in industrial production will complement the glass manufacturing industry dynamics. Over recent years, multiple governments have introduced favorable policies and initiatives aiming to reduce the fiscal deficit and boost the domestic production of glass.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/4560





Rise in demand for flat glass in the building and construction sector

In terms of revenue share, the flat glass segment in the glass manufacturing market is estimated to reach over USD 80 billion by 2032. Flat glass has found key applications in the architecture, furniture, construction, and automotive sectors. This type of glass is mostly produced using the float process which accounts for nearly 95% of all flat glass. This type of glass has a higher degree of light emission and can be easily produced in a variety of colors which is appealing to consumers. Besides, float glass manufacturing also offers flexibility in terms of refraction and opacity, making it an ideal component in the building & construction sectors.

Key reasons for Glass Manufacturing Market growth:

Positive outlook from food & beverage and housing industry. Increasing industrial production and presence of major industries. Increasing demand for consumer electronics and largescale investments in infrastructure development. Improving economic & political stability coupled with rising automobile sales. Increasing construction activities & foreign investments.

Surging automotive sales in developing economies

Glass manufacturing industry share from the automotive & transportation sector is anticipated to witness over 5.5% CAGR between 2023-2032. The automotive & transportation sector is one of the largest consumers of glass, with extensive applications in windows and windshields of vehicles. Rapidly escalating automobile sales in Central & Latin, and ASEAN countries indicate lucrative demand for automotive glass. Glass manufacturers are also anticipated to witness a dynamic rise in demand from the aerospace sector for use in building aircraft cabin interiors, engine components, insets, and exhaust system components.

Robust automotive & aerospace sector across Europe

Europe glass manufacturing market is poised to exceed USD 115 billion by 2032. The region is one of the biggest consumers as well as producers of glass and is expected to emerge as a hotspot for glass manufacturers. According to 2021 data published by FEVE – the European Container Glass Federation, the container glass business in the EU recorded the highest growth in production. In 2021, the region catered to domestic and international demands with the production of more than 23.4 million tonnes of bottles and jars.

EU’s glass manufacturers produced more than 13.6 billion glass units for the perfumery, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical sectors, showcasing a 2.2% growth in production. Additionally, the presence of a robust automobile and aerospace landscape is expected to boost the glass manufacturing business in Europe.

Request for customization of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/roc/4560

Strategic expansion initiatives to boost glass manufacturing industry expansion

Saint-Gobain S.A., AGC Inc., AIS Glass, Vitro, S.A.B. de C.V., Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd., Schott AG, Vetropack Holding AG, CoorsTek Inc., Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd., Kyocera Corporation, Morgan Advanced Materials, Corning Incorporated, Guardian Glass LLC, CSG Holding Co., Ltd., and China Glass Holdings Ltd. are some of the leading companies in the global glass manufacturing market. These participants are expanding production capacities to achieve a competitive edge.

Partial chapters of report table of contents (TOC):

Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2022

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Company market share analysis, by region 2022

4.3 Vendor adoption matrix, 2022

4.4 Top player overview

4.5 Strategy Dashboard

Chapter 5 Glass manufacturing Market, By Product

5.1 Global Market by product insights

5.2 Flat glass

5.3 Container glass

5.4 Fiber glass

5.5 Specialty glass

Chapter 6 By Sector

6.1 Global Market by sector insights

6.2 Packaging

6.3 Automotive & transportation

6.4 Construction

6.5 Telecommunication

6.6 Electronics

6.7 Others

Browse Our Reports Store – GMIPulse @ https://www.gminsights.com/gmipulse

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.





CONTACT: Contact Us: Aashit Tiwari Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights Inc. Toll Free: +1-888-689-0688 USA: +1-302-846-7766 Europe: +44-742-759-8484 APAC: +65-3129-7718 Email: sales@gminsights.com