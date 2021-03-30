Glass+Metal Craft Adds Pete Varevice as Architectural Sales Director

New position focuses on G+MC Pre-Engineered Architectural Systems; expands national reach to architects and glaziers

WIXOM, Mich., March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Glass+Metal Craft, a leading provider of fabricated glass, metal hardware, and highly engineered architectural systems, announced today the addition of Pete Varevice as Architectural Sales Director, a new position for the company.

Varevice has previously served as a senior manager in several industry positions, with 20-plus years of highly successful experience in sales, project management, and cost estimation for commercial glass and metal systems.

Varevice will lead the promotion of G+MC’s new line of pre-engineered systems to architects, as well as work directly with glazing contractors in the Northeastern U.S. for custom applications.

“We have had great success in recent years expanding our national sales of architectural systems, which include point supported glass and metal canopies, structure walls, entrance systems, and guardrails,” said Andy Russo, G+MC Vice President of Sales & Engineering Services.

“I am extremely excited to have Pete join our team. His experience, combined with the recent launch of our pre-engineered systems, will allow us to further that growth by working directly with architects and new glazing customers seeking an agile and reliable solutions provider,” Russo said.

Varevice joins a highly experienced G+MC sales team consisting of Mike Henry, focusing on glazing contractors in the mid-Atlantic and Southeast; Mike McKenzie, responsible for sales in the Western U.S.; Jay Knight, responsible for sales in Southeast Michigan; Doreen Clark, responsible for sales in Western Michigan and Indiana; and Lisa Harvey, responsible for sales in the States of Ohio and Kentucky.

Glass+Metal Craft serves the nation from its full-service engineering, design and fabrication facility for glass and metal hardware in Wixom, MI. Further information on G+MC can be found at www.glassandmetalcraft.com.

ABOUT G+MC

Glass+Metal Craft is known throughout the industry for its five core tenants: reducing the total cost of ownership of client installations; rapid turn-around on project requests, including complete up-front analysis of all specifications; an ability to take on challenging projects that other glass fabricators are unwilling or incapable of delivering; kitting for speed and ease of installation; and for being a total team player, with a dedicated G+MC project manager assigned to each client project from concept through installation.