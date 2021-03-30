Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Glass+Metal Craft Adds Pete Varevice as Architectural Sales Director

Glass+Metal Craft Adds Pete Varevice as Architectural Sales Director

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 10 mins ago

New position focuses on G+MC Pre-Engineered Architectural Systems; expands national reach to architects and glaziers

WIXOM, Mich., March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Glass+Metal Craft, a leading provider of fabricated glass, metal hardware, and highly engineered architectural systems, announced today the addition of Pete Varevice as Architectural Sales Director, a new position for the company. 

Varevice has previously served as a senior manager in several industry positions, with 20-plus years of highly successful experience in sales, project management, and cost estimation for commercial glass and metal systems.

Varevice will lead the promotion of G+MC’s new line of pre-engineered systems to architects, as well as work directly with glazing contractors in the Northeastern U.S. for custom applications.

“We have had great success in recent years expanding our national sales of architectural systems, which include point supported glass and metal canopies, structure walls, entrance systems, and guardrails,” said Andy Russo, G+MC Vice President of Sales & Engineering Services. 

“I am extremely excited to have Pete join our team.  His experience, combined with the recent launch of our pre-engineered systems, will allow us to further that growth by working directly with architects and new glazing customers seeking an agile and reliable solutions provider,” Russo said.

Varevice joins a highly experienced G+MC sales team consisting of Mike Henry, focusing on glazing contractors in the mid-Atlantic and Southeast; Mike McKenzie, responsible for sales in the Western U.S.; Jay Knight, responsible for sales in Southeast Michigan; Doreen Clark, responsible for sales in Western Michigan and Indiana; and Lisa Harvey, responsible for sales in the States of Ohio and Kentucky.

Glass+Metal Craft serves the nation from its full-service engineering, design and fabrication facility for glass and metal hardware in Wixom, MI. Further information on G+MC can be found at www.glassandmetalcraft.com.

ABOUT G+MC
Glass+Metal Craft is known throughout the industry for its five core tenants: reducing the total cost of ownership of client installations; rapid turn-around on project requests, including complete up-front analysis of all specifications; an ability to take on challenging projects that other glass fabricators are unwilling or incapable of delivering; kitting for speed and ease of installation; and for being a total team player, with a dedicated G+MC project manager assigned to each client project from concept through installation.

CONTACT: Contact: Mike Kotwick, [email protected] 323-623-6686

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.