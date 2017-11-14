Breaking News
Helsinki, Finland, 2017-11-14 12:30 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —
GLASTON CORPORATION      Press Release                 14 November 2017 at 13.30 pm EET

Glaston sells two flat tempering lines to Belgium

Glaston has closed a deal for two FC Series flat tempering furnaces to HG-glas located in Herentals, Belgium. The order was booked in Glaston’s Q3/2017 order book. The furnaces will be delivered during 2018.

Founded in 1900, HG-glas has for over 20 years specialized in industrial glass treatment to meet the high quality standard industry needs. The company was one of the first independent glass processing companies in Belgium to buy a tempering furnace. Thanks to a consistent expansion plan HG-glas is today able to offer a wide range of highest quality glass products.

In order to meet the growing demand HG-glas decided to invest in two new FC Series™ lines. Both lines will be integrated into an automated production line to be more productive, increase the energy savings and overall yield.

“Investments in latest technology and carefully maintained machines has enabled us to deliver high quality products. Today we can offer a wide range of glasses in various sizes and thicknesses thus giving us a solid position on the market”, says Marc Vermeulen, Managing Director at HG-glas.

 “As we have previously said, in 2017 the EMEA area as a whole has been stable even if decision-making has been slow in many countries. We have seen a steady flow of orders and market development has been firm. The Central European market has developed positively and demand has strengthened. With the new FC furnaces HG-glas will be able to meet the most demanding customer needs”, says Pekka Hytti, SVP, EMEA.

The FC Series™ is well-known for high capacity, energy efficiency, built-in process intelligence and ease of use and above all for the premium quality of its end products.

 
For further information, please contact:
Pekka Hytti, SVP, EMEA, tel. +358 10 500 6310

 

GLASTON CORPORATION
Agneta Selroos
Communications Director, tel. +358 40 7453737

 

Glaston Corporation
Glaston is a frontrunner in glass processing technologies and services. We respond globally to the most demanding glass processing needs of the architectural, solar, appliance and automotive industries. Additionally, we utilise emerging technologies that integrate intelligence and sustainability to glass. We are committed to providing our clients with both the best know-how and the latest technologies in glass processing. Glaston’s shares (GLA1V) are listed on NASDAQ Helsinki Ltd. Further information is available at www.glaston.net

 

 
