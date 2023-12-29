Singers, artists and co-founder of women’s fiction prize among members of arts world to be recognisedThe co-founder of the Glastonbury festival, a bestselling novelist and an organ-playing TikTok sensation are among the recipients of New Year honours from the world of arts and culture.Michael Eavis, 88, who first hosted the Pilton Pop, Blues & Folk festival at Worthy Farm in 1970, was recognised for services to music and charity. Continue reading…

