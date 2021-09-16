Glatfelter Announces 12% Price Increase for Composite Fibers Products

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Glatfelter Corporation (NYSE: GLT), announced today that effective immediately, it will increase prices for all Composite Fibers products by 12%, or as customer contracts permit.

The decision is driven by continued price increases of raw materials including pulp, synthetic fibers, chemicals, and packaging materials. In addition, extensive logistics surcharges and escalation of energy costs continue.

“Extensive efforts to reduce overall costs and increase manufacturing efficiencies continue to be a key focus at Glatfelter as inflationary pressures are experienced throughout the global supply chain,” said Chris Astley, SVP and Chief Commercial Officer. “Given the continued escalation in input costs, this price increase is in addition to the pricing actions taken earlier in the year within our Composite Fibers segment. As an industry leader, Glatfelter is well positioned to provide supply continuity and remains committed to delivering best-in-class products, innovation, and service our customers have come to expect.”

About Glatfelter

Glatfelter is a leading global supplier of engineered materials. The Company’s high-quality, innovative and customizable solutions are found in tea and single-serve coffee filtration, personal hygiene and packaging products as well as home improvement and industrial applications. Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, the Company’s annualized net sales approximate $1 billion with customers in over 100 countries and approximately 2,550 employees worldwide. Operations include twelve manufacturing facilities located in the United States, Canada, Germany, France, the United Kingdom and the Philippines. Additional information about Glatfelter may be found at www.glatfelter.com.