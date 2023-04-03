~Celebrating Past Success While Embracing Future Possibilities~

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Glatfelter Corporation (NYSE: GLT), a leading global supplier of engineered materials, is proudly celebrating the 50th year anniversary of Sontara® by commemorating past successes and embracing the possibilities of the future. Sontara® has been a trusted name in the nonwovens industry, distinguished by consistent and uncompromising quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction.

“Today’s anniversary marks a significant milestone in the evolution of the Sontara® brand and represents Glatfelter’s commitment to providing sustainable, innovative nonwoven technologies and advanced fiber-based solutions to support our customers’ growing global demand,” said Thomas Fahnemann, President and Chief Executive Officer of Glatfelter. “Sontara® products are important components of Glatfelter’s nonwovens portfolio and we are excited to celebrate the brand’s success with the many dedicated and talented employees who continue to champion its unique qualities and ensure that our products enhance consumers’ lives around the world. At Glatfelter, we are proud of our long history of innovation and excellence and look forward to continuing to provide Sontara® high-quality nonwoven fabrics for years to come.”

Since its development in 1973, the Sontara® product line has grown to include a wide range of nonwoven fabrics for use in a variety of industries, including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, critical cleaning, and consumer goods.

About Glatfelter

Glatfelter is a leading global supplier of engineered materials with a strong focus on innovation and sustainability. The Company’s high-quality, technology-driven, innovative, and customizable nonwovens solutions can be found in products that are Enhancing Everyday Life®. These include personal care and hygiene products, food and beverage filtration, critical cleaning products, medical and personal protection, packaging products, as well as home improvement and industrial applications. Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, the Company’s 2022 revenue was $1.5 billion with approximately 3,250 employees worldwide. Glatfelter’s operations utilize a variety of manufacturing technologies including airlaid, wetlaid and spunlace with sixteen manufacturing sites located in the United States, Canada, Germany, France, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the Philippines. The Company has sales offices in all major geographies serving customers under the Glatfelter and Sontara® brands. Additional information about the Company may be found at www.glatfelter.com.