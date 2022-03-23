Glatfelter Corporation to Participate in the NYSE Basic Materials Investor Access Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Glatfelter Corporation (NYSE: GLT) a leading global supplier of engineered materials, today announced that Dante Parrini, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Samuel Hillard, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Ramesh Shettigar, Vice President ESG, Investor Relations and Corporate Treasurer, will participate in the NYSE Basic Materials Investor Access Day on Thursday, March 31, 2022, through one-on-one investor meetings. Attendance at the one-on-one meetings is by invitation-only.

About Glatfelter

Glatfelter is a leading global supplier of engineered materials with a strong focus on innovation and sustainability. The Company’s high quality, technology-driven, innovative, and customizable nonwovens solutions can be found in products that are Enhancing Everyday Life®. These include personal care and hygiene products, food and beverage filtration, critical cleaning products, medical and personal protection, packaging products, as well as home improvement and industrial applications. Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, the Company’s annualized net sales approximate $1.4 billion with approximately 3,250 employees worldwide. Glatfelter’s operations utilize a variety of manufacturing technologies including airlaid, wetlaid and spunlace with sixteen manufacturing sites located in the United States, Canada, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Spain, and the Philippines. The Company has sales offices in all major geographies serving customers under the Glatfelter and Sontara® brands. Additional information about Glatfelter may be found at www.glatfelter.com .