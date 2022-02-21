Glatfelter Corporation to Present at the JP Morgan Global High Yield and Leveraged Finance Conference

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Glatfelter Corporation (NYSE: GLT), a leading global supplier of engineered materials, today announced that Samuel L. Hillard, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and Ramesh Shettigar, Vice President, ESG, Investor Relations and Corporate Treasurer will be presenting at the JP Morgan Global High Yield and Leveraged Finance Conference on Monday, February 28, 2022. Glatfelter’s presentation will begin at 3:30 pm ET. In addition, Mr. Hillard and Mr. Shettigar will conduct one-on-one meetings with investors.

A copy of the Company’s presentation will be available on Glatfelter’s Investors page on the morning of the presentation at Webcasts and Presentations – Glatfelter Engineered Materials .

About Glatfelter

Glatfelter is a leading global supplier of engineered materials with a strong focus on innovation and sustainability. The Company’s high quality, technology-driven, innovative, and customizable nonwovens solutions can be found in products that are Enhancing Everyday Life®. These include personal care and hygiene products, food and beverage filtration, critical cleaning products, medical and personal protection, packaging products, as well as home improvement and industrial applications. Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, the Company’s annualized net sales approximate $1.4 billion with over 3,300 employees worldwide. Glatfelter’s operations utilize a variety of manufacturing technologies including airlaid, wetlaid and spunlace with sixteen manufacturing sites located in the United States, Canada, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Spain, and the Philippines. The Company has sales offices in all major geographies serving customers under the Glatfelter and Sontara brands. Additional information about Glatfelter may be found at www.glatfelter.com .