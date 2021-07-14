Breaking News
Glatfelter Corporation to Report Earnings on August 3rd

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Glatfelter Corporation (NYSE: GLT), announced today that it expects to issue its 2021 second-quarter results on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. Management will hold a conference call at 11:00 AM (ET) that morning to discuss the Company’s results. Glatfelter’s earnings release and an accompanying financial supplement, which includes significant financial information to be discussed on the conference call, will be available on its Investor Relations website at http://www.glatfelter.com/about_us/investor_relations/default.aspx.

What: Glatfelter Corporation’s 2nd Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Conference Call
   
When: Tuesday, August 3, 2021, 11:00 a.m. (ET)
   
Number: US dial (888) 335-5539
International dial (973) 582-2857
   
Conference ID: 4388692
   
Webcast: http://www.glatfelter.com/about_us/investor_relations/webcast.aspx 
   
Rebroadcast Dates: August 3, 2021, 2:00 p.m. through August 17, 2021, 11:59 p.m.
   
Rebroadcast Number: Within US dial (855) 859-2056
International dial (404) 537-3406
   
Conference ID: 4388692

About Glatfelter

Glatfelter is a leading global supplier of engineered materials. The Company’s high-quality, innovative and customizable solutions are found in tea and single-serve coffee filtration, personal hygiene and packaging products as well as home improvement and industrial applications. Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, the Company’s annualized net sales approximate $1 billion with customers in over 100 countries and approximately 2,560 employees worldwide. Operations include twelve manufacturing facilities located in the United States, Canada, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, and the Philippines. Additional information about Glatfelter may be found at www.glatfelter.com.

Contacts:    
Investors: 
 Ramesh Shettigar 
 (717) 225-2746		 Media:   
 Eileen L. Beck   
 (717) 225-2793

 

