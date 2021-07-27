Breaking News
Glatfelter to Present at the Jefferies 2021 Virtual Industrials Conference on August 4th

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Glatfelter Corporation (NYSE: GLT), a leading global supplier of engineered materials, today announced that Dante C. Parrini, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer will be presenting at the Jefferies 2021 Virtual Industrial Conference, which will be held on August 3rd and 4th. Mr. Parrini’s presentation will take place on Wednesday, August 4th at 8:30 a.m.

The presentation can be accessed at https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff190/glt/1701939.

In addition, a link to a replay of the presentation will be posted on the Jefferies website and will be available for 30 days following the conclusion of the conference. During the conference, management will also be conducting one-on-one virtual meetings with investors.

A copy of the Company’s slide presentation to be discussed with investors will be available beginning August 4th on Glatfelter’s Investors page located at Webcasts and Presentations – Glatfelter Engineered Materials.

About Glatfelter

Glatfelter is a leading global supplier of engineered materials. The Company’s high-quality, innovative, and customizable solutions are found in tea and single-serve coffee filtration, personal hygiene and packaging products as well as home improvement and industrial applications. Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, the Company’s annualized net sales approximate $1 billion with customers in over 100 countries and approximately 2,550 employees worldwide. Operations include twelve manufacturing facilities located in the United States, Canada, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, and the Philippines. Additional information about Glatfelter may be found at www.glatfelter.com. 

Contacts:    
Investors: Media:  
Ramesh Shettigar Eileen L. Beck  
(717) 225-2746 (717) 225-2793  

