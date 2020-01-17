Glatfelter to Report Earnings on February 6th

YORK, Pa., Jan. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Glatfelter (NYSE: GLT) announced today that it expects to issue its 2019 fourth-quarter results on Thursday, February 6, 2020. Management will hold a conference call at 11:00 AM (ET) that morning to discuss the Company’s results. Glatfelter’s earnings release and an accompanying financial supplement, which includes significant financial information to be discussed on the conference call, will be available on its Investor Relations website at http://www.glatfelter.com/about_us/investor_relations/default.aspx.
|What:
|Glatfelter’s 4th Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Conference Call
|When:
|Thursday, February 6, 2020, 11:00 a.m. (ET)
|Number:
|US dial (888) 335-5539
|International dial (973) 582-2857
|Conference ID:
|5177779
|Webcast:
|http://www.glatfelter.com/about_us/investor_relations/webcast.aspx
|Rebroadcast Dates:
|February 6, 2020, 2:00 p.m. through February 20, 2020, 11:59 p.m.
|Rebroadcast Number:
|Within US dial (855) 859-2056
|International dial (404) 537-3406
|Conference ID:
|5177779
About Glatfelter
Glatfelter is a leading global supplier of engineered materials. The Company’s high-quality, innovative and customizable solutions are found in tea and single-serve coffee filtration, personal hygiene and packaging products as well as home improvement and industrial applications. Headquartered in York, PA, the Company’s annual net sales approximate $925 million with customers in over 100 countries and approximately 2,600 employees worldwide. Operations include eleven manufacturing facilities located in the United States, Canada, Germany, France, the United Kingdom and the Philippines. Additional information about Glatfelter may be found at www.glatfelter.com.
|Contacts:
|Investors:
|Media:
|Samuel L. Hillard
|Eileen L. Beck
|[email protected]
|[email protected]
|(717) 225-2743
|(717) 225-2793
GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
- Generex Biotechnology Provides Investor Conference Call Details Tuesday January 21, 2020 at 9:30 AM - January 17, 2020
- Kitware Offers Latest Innovations in Healthcare Simulation with Updates to Interactive Medical Simulation Toolkit and Pulse Physiology Engine - January 17, 2020
- Glatfelter to Report Earnings on February 6th - January 17, 2020