Glatfelter to Report Earnings on February 6th

YORK, Pa., Jan. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Glatfelter (NYSE: GLT) announced today that it expects to issue its 2019 fourth-quarter results on Thursday, February 6, 2020. Management will hold a conference call at 11:00 AM (ET) that morning to discuss the Company’s results. Glatfelter’s earnings release and an accompanying financial supplement, which includes significant financial information to be discussed on the conference call, will be available on its Investor Relations website at http://www.glatfelter.com/about_us/investor_relations/default.aspx .

What: Glatfelter’s 4th Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Conference Call When: Thursday, February 6, 2020, 11:00 a.m. (ET) Number: US dial (888) 335-5539 International dial (973) 582-2857 Conference ID: 5177779 Webcast: http://www.glatfelter.com/about_us/investor_relations/webcast.aspx Rebroadcast Dates: February 6, 2020, 2:00 p.m. through February 20, 2020, 11:59 p.m. Rebroadcast Number: Within US dial (855) 859-2056 International dial (404) 537-3406 Conference ID: 5177779

