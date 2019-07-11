Glatfelter to Report Earnings on July 30th

YORK, Pa., July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Glatfelter (NYSE: GLT) announced today that it expects to issue its 2019 second-quarter results on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. Management will hold a conference call at 11:00 AM (EDT) that morning to discuss the Company’s results. Glatfelter’s earnings release and an accompanying financial supplement, which includes significant financial information to be discussed on the conference call, will be available on its Investor Relations website at http://www.glatfelter.com/about_us/investor_relations/default.aspx .

What: Glatfelter’s 2nd Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Conference Call When: Tuesday, July 30, 2019, 11:00 a.m. (EDT) Number: US dial (888) 335-5539 International dial (973) 582-2857 Conference ID: 6685446 Webcast: http://www.glatfelter.com/about_us/investor_relations/webcast.aspx Rebroadcast Dates: July 30, 2019, 2:00 p.m. through August 13, 2019, 11:59 p.m. Rebroadcast Number: Within US dial (855) 859-2056 International dial (404) 537-3406 Conference ID: 6685446

