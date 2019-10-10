Glatfelter to Report Earnings on October 29th

YORK, Pa., Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Glatfelter (NYSE: GLT) announced today that it expects to issue its 2019 third-quarter results on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. Management will hold a conference call at 11:00 AM (EDT) that morning to discuss the Company’s results. Glatfelter’s earnings release and an accompanying financial supplement, which includes significant financial information to be discussed on the conference call, will be available on its Investor Relations website at http://www.glatfelter.com/about_us/investor_relations/default.aspx.
|What:
|Glatfelter’s 3rd Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Conference Call
|When:
|Tuesday, October 29, 2019, 11:00 a.m. (EDT)
|Number:
|US dial (888) 335-5539
|International dial (973) 582-2857
|Conference ID:
|9193479
|Webcast:
|http://www.glatfelter.com/about_us/investor_relations/webcast.aspx
|Rebroadcast Dates:
|October 29, 2019, 2:00 p.m. through November 12, 2019, 11:59 p.m.
|Rebroadcast Number:
|Within US dial (855) 859-2056
International dial (404) 537-3406
|Conference ID:
|9193479
About Glatfelter
Glatfelter is a leading global supplier of engineered materials. The Company’s high-quality, innovative and customizable solutions are found in tea and single-serve coffee filtration, personal hygiene and packaging products as well as home improvement and industrial applications. Headquartered in York, PA, the Company’s annualized net sales approximate $910 million with customers in over 100 countries and approximately 2,600 employees worldwide. Operations include eleven manufacturing facilities located in the United States, Canada, Germany, France, the United Kingdom and the Philippines. Additional information about Glatfelter may be found at www.glatfelter.com.
|Contacts:
|Investors:
|Media:
|Samuel L. Hillard
|Eileen L. Beck
|S[email protected]
|[email protected]
|(717) 225-2743
|(717) 225-2793
