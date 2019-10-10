Glatfelter to Report Earnings on October 29th

YORK, Pa., Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Glatfelter (NYSE: GLT) announced today that it expects to issue its 2019 third-quarter results on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. Management will hold a conference call at 11:00 AM (EDT) that morning to discuss the Company’s results. Glatfelter’s earnings release and an accompanying financial supplement, which includes significant financial information to be discussed on the conference call, will be available on its Investor Relations website at http://www.glatfelter.com/about_us/investor_relations/default.aspx .

What: Glatfelter’s 3rd Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Conference Call When: Tuesday, October 29, 2019, 11:00 a.m. (EDT) Number: US dial (888) 335-5539 International dial (973) 582-2857 Conference ID: 9193479 Webcast: http://www.glatfelter.com/about_us/investor_relations/webcast.aspx Rebroadcast Dates: October 29, 2019, 2:00 p.m. through November 12, 2019, 11:59 p.m. Rebroadcast Number: Within US dial (855) 859-2056

International dial (404) 537-3406 Conference ID: 9193479



