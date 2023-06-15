Reinforces Glatfelter’s Commitment to Environmental Sustainability

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Glatfelter Corporation (NYSE: GLT), a leading global supplier of engineered materials, is pleased to announce that its GlatPure™ Acquisition Distribution Layers (ADL) and Absorbent Core have received the prestigious class 4 OK Biobased certification from TUV Austria, with the biobased carbon content of GlatPure™ ADL and Absorbent Core being at 100%. This certification reinforces Glatfelter’s dedication to environmental sustainability and eco-friendly practices within the absorbent hygiene industry.

The OK Biobased certification from TUV Austria is a recognized global standard for verifying the biobased content of products. It guarantees that the certified products are derived from renewable sources and meet the stringent criteria set by TUV Austria.

“We are thrilled to receive this certification for our GlatPure™ ADL and Absorbent Core,” said Vishal Bansal, Vice President, Global Innovation & Product Sustainability. “It is a testament to our ability to deliver eco-friendly solutions within the hygiene sector. We believe environmental stewardship and innovation go hand-in-hand, as they both play vital roles in addressing our customers’ needs and the pressing challenges of sustainability.”

GlatPure™ ADL and Absorbent Core are integral components of Glatfelter’s menstrual care products, designed to provide exceptional performance and comfort while minimizing the environmental impact. These products are manufactured with renewable plant-based raw materials, the USDA considers for such materials there is a high potential of reducing carbon footprint throughout their lifecycle.

For more information about the GlatPure™ product line, please contact your responsible sales representative or visit our website at www.glatfelter.com.

