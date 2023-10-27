Gleim Exam Prep, the leader in accounting certification exam prep for over 49 years, has helped students pass millions of exams, preparing qualified individuals for practice.

Gainesville, Fl., Oct. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gleim Exam Prep is delighted to announce the addition of Dennis Whitney, CMA, CFM, to Gleim’s esteemed team. Dennis joined Gleim Exam Prep as Principal Content Advisor and Industry Strategist earlier this month.

Dennis Whitney brings a wealth of experience and expertise to Gleim, making him a valuable addition to the team. He holds an MBA in Finance from Fordham Gabelli School of Business and a Bachelor of Science in Economics from Manhattan College. Dennis also holds a Master of Arts in Philosophy from The New School for Social Research.

Dennis’ distinguished career has been marked by outstanding accomplishments and dedication in the managerial accounting industry. Most recently, he served as the Senior Vice President at the IMA (Institute of Management Accountants) for an impressive 30 years where he was responsible for the certification division including the development, administration, and strategy of the CMA (Certified Management Accountant) exam. During his tenure at the IMA, Dennis demonstrated his commitment to excellence and professionalism and helped facilitate the exponential growth in the number of CMA practitioners.

“I am excited to have the opportunity to join the Gleim team and help them in their mission to advance the careers of accountants through knowledge transfer and skills development,” said Whitney. “Gleim has a long and respected history and I have always been impressed by their commitment to their products, creating high-quality review courses, and to their customers; providing exemplary customer service and personalized attention to the exam candidates who use their review courses to pass professional certification exams.”

In addition to his extensive experience, Dennis Whitney holds several certifications and honors that further exemplify his dedication to the field. Dennis holds the CMA (Certified Management Accountant), CFM (Certified in Financial Management), and the CAE (Certified Association Executive) designation from ASAE: The Center for Association Leadership.

Whitney’s impressive qualifications, coupled with his extensive experience and dedication to excellence, make him a valuable addition to Gleim. “We are excited to welcome Dennis to our team where he will bring considerable value in two primary ways—as an editor/author of our exam prep materials for Certified Management Accountant, as well as, other certification exams, and as a strategic advisor on content development and go-to-market strategies for new products and new markets,” said Gleim Exam Prep CEO, Lorie Gleim. “We look forward to the contributions he will make to our organization and more importantly to the accounting industry and exam candidates as a whole.”

About Gleim Exam Prep:

Gleim provides online self-study courses for accounting certification exams, including the CPA, CMA, CIA, and EA. For 49 years, Gleim’s mission has been to maximize knowledge transfer while minimizing customers’ time, frustration, and cost. With a proven system for success, including the best questions and answer explanations, candidates gain a meaningful understanding of the material not only to pass the exam with confidence the first time but to be successful professionals with a command of their subjects. Gleim has helped candidates earn millions of passing scores.

