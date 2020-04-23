Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Glenroy Inc. Announced as Best of Category Award Winner in the 2020 Graphics Excellence Awards

Glenroy Inc. Announced as Best of Category Award Winner in the 2020 Graphics Excellence Awards

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis., April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Glenroy™ Inc., a converter and printer of flexible packaging for over 50 years, received two (2) awards in the Great Lakes Graphics Association (GLGA)’s 2020 Graphics Excellence Awards competition. The judging was conducted on March 10-11, 2020, by a team of independent judges. The GEA competition is one of the largest printing competitions in the nation.

Glenroy won the Best of Category Award in the category of “Flexo-Wide Web, Process” for Original Superfood Creamer® and the Award of Excellence in the category of “Flexo-Wide Web, Process” for Unsweetened Superfood Creamer®.

According to Mark Acree, Glenroy’s printing manager, “We have a great team at Glenroy that’s focused on quality and efficiency. We have something to really be proud of considering the competition from many package printing companies during this year’s Graphics Excellence Awards.”

A panel of out-of-state judges with extensive experience in printing and print production was brought in to examine the work. Each entry was judged on its own merit in a category with similar printed pieces. The judging criteria included registration, crossovers, clarity and neatness, sharpness of halftones and line drawings, richness and tonal qualities of color, paper and ink selection, ink coverage, difficulty of printing, effective contrast or softness, finishing, bindery, and overall visual impact.

About Glenroy Inc.

Since 1965, Glenroy Inc. has been a trusted converter and printer of sustainable flexible packaging. A privately-held company headquartered in suburban Milwaukee, Glenroy manufactures high-quality flexible packaging films and stand-up pouches for a variety of end uses, including food and beverage, household and personal care, pharmaceutical, nutritional, cosmetic, animal health and pet care, medical device and industrial. Glenroy is also the exclusive converter of the premade STANDCAP Pouch. For more information on Glenroy’s flexible packaging solutions, visit www.glenroy.com or call (800) 824-1482.

Editorial Contact

Ken Brunnbauer
800-824-1482
[email protected]
www.glenroy.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.