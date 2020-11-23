Breaking News
GLENWOOD SPRINGS WELCOMES ROCKY MOUNTAINEER

New US Train Journey Will Launch in 2021

Onboard the Train Experience

Stunning Glenwood Canyon by Glenwood Springs, Colorado

Glenwood Springs, Colorado, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Glenwood Springs, Colorado, an historic, hot springs town will be the overnight stop for Rocky Mountaineer’s new US luxury train experience.

Glenwood Springs, a town known worldwide for its hot springs’ wellness offerings and outdoor adventures will welcome Rocky Mountaineer guests along the debut train route from Denver, Colorado to Moab, Utah.

On November 19, 2020, Rocky Mountaineer announced its plans to bring its luxury train journeys to a new route in the Southwest United States in 2021. The Rockies to the Red Rocks route will be a two-day rail journey between Denver and Moab with an overnight stay in Glenwood Springs.

Rocky Mountaineer operates multi-day, daytime train journeys that feature incredible scenery, regional cuisine, and attentive service in its spacious, glass-domed train coaches. The company has long had the goal of expanding its routes to bring its train travel experience to showcase new destinations. This new route will be in addition to the three rail routes that run in Western Canada, between Vancouver and the Canadian Rockies towns of Banff, Lake Louise and Jasper.

“Rocky Mountaineer will bring a new luxury train tour to explore the historic rail route between Denver and Moab. Over the past 30 years, Rocky Mountaineer has become renowned for our world-class train travel experiences, and now we are opening our newest train experience in the region where American train travel history began,” said Peter Armstrong, founder of Rocky Mountaineer. “This region, with its magnificent scenery, national parks, and vast opportunities to explore, will delight millions.”

Rocky Mountaineer will launch the route with a preview season of 40 departures across 10 weeks from August 15 to October 23, 2021. The company is working with local tourism organizations, hotels and tour operators to curate custom vacation packages that feature tours, activities, and stays in Denver, Glenwood Springs and Moab, so guests can experience even more of the region.

The team at Rocky Mountaineer has been working on the development of this new route for several years and contacted Visit Glenwood Springs, the destination marketing organization for the city, for key industry contacts. “We have anxiously awaited the public announcement of the Rockies to the Red Rocks route,” said director of tourism promotion, Lisa Langer. “This is such happy news for our community and those along the entire route, as we have all been prudently working to reboot travel during a very challenging year.”

The new route offers incredible scenery, iconic destinations, and the option for an all daytime, multi-day journey that is best experienced by train. Rockies to the Red Rocks is an opportunity to bring the award-winning Rocky Mountaineer experience to travelers and will showcase the epic scenery of the Southwest United States. “The coronavirus pandemic has had a devastating impact on the travel industry, and there is continued uncertainty of when tourism will recover,” explained Steve Sammut, president and chief executive officer of Rocky Mountaineer. “However, we believe American travelers, and those from around the world, will be eager to explore this region by rail with us and we look forward to welcoming them in 2021 and beyond.”

The two-day rail journeys, including a one-night hotel accommodation in Glenwood Springs, will start from $1,250 USD plus tax per person. Travelers can reserve a place on a 2021 departure with a refundable deposit of $25 USD by contacting their travel professional or Rocky Mountaineer directly. Guests can also visit www.rockymountaineer.com/train-routes/rockies-red-rocks to sign up for information on the Rockies to the Red Rocks route.

About Rocky Mountaineer

Rocky Mountaineer has offered luxury train journeys between Vancouver and the Canadian Rockies, showcasing the best scenery Western Canada has to offer, for over 30 years. Rocky Mountaineer is a must-do travel experience that offers unparalleled journeys in its spacious glass-domed train coaches thanks to the incredible scenery, delicious cuisine, attentive service, and social atmosphere. Since it was founded in 1990, Rocky Mountaineer has welcomed more than 2.2 million guests and become the largest privately owned luxury tourist train in the world.

Media Contact:

Tessa Day, Communications Manager, Rocky Mountaineer: +1 604-219-1570; [email protected]


About Glenwood Springs
The Land of Water, where world-famous hot springs meet year-round outdoor adventures.
For more information and to plan a trip: visitglenwood.com.
Glenwood Springs is located 160 miles (257 kilometers) west of Denver on I-70.
An online media room is available at visitglenwood.com/media.
Photos and B-roll video footage available upon request linked in the media room.
Media Contact:
Lisa Langer, Director of Tourism Promotion, Visit Glenwood Springs, +1 970-230-9035,
[email protected]

CONTACT: Lisa Langer
Visit Glenwood Springs
9702309035
[email protected]

