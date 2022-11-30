Symposia program provides distinctive CE events tailored to help dentists expand their practice horizons in 2023 and beyond.

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Glidewell has announced its 2023 Glidewell Symposia program, featuring impactful continuing education opportunities on everything from implant dentistry and dental sleep medicine to digital dentistry and business management. Held throughout the year at the Glidewell Clinical Education Center in Irvine, California, the program consists of distinctive two-day events specifically tailored to help dental professionals expand their practice horizons in 2023 and beyond.

“I’m so happy to once again host Glidewell Symposia on our campus,” said Glidewell Founder and President Jim Glidewell, CDT. “For more than 50 years, our goal at Glidewell has been to assist in better, faster, more accessible care — and we’ve worked toward this objective first as a dental laboratory, then as a materials manufacturer, and today as an education center, research facility, technological innovator and so much more. Having worked with tens of thousands of dentists over the years, we have unique insight into the everyday challenges of the practitioner, and we strive to do everything in our power to help dentists solve those issues, grow their practices and treat more patients in need.”

The Glidewell Symposium launched in 2017 to help dentists learn new skills in making dental treatment more predictable, efficient and reliable than ever before. Since its inaugural event, Glidewell has been listening to attendees and applying the feedback received each year to create an exceptional experience. Now, with even more clinical topics, more business advice, more leadership development opportunities and more hands-on workshops, the 2023 schedule provides a wide variety of events for dentists at any stage in their careers. The upcoming calendar includes:

Implants: The Surgical Phase (March 24-25) Explore the surgical aspects of implant placement.

Sleep: Building Your Practice with Dental Sleep Medicine (April 21-22) Learn the modern dentist’s role in sleep dentistry.

Esthetics: Creating Beautiful Smiles (June 23-24) Identify techniques and materials for achieving esthetic makeovers.

Complete Dentures: Mastering the Foundational Skills (July 28-29) Discover the future of removables in the dental practice.

IOX: The Digital Dentistry Experience (August 18-19) Integrate the latest in digital chairside technology.

Women on the Rise: Elevating Digital Dentistry (September 22-23) Incorporate digital technology into every aspect of your practice.

Implants: The Restorative Phase (October 13-14) Examine the restorative aspects of implant dentistry.



While each event is distinct, all symposia have one thing in common: a popular two-day educational format. On the first day, attendees will experience fast-paced, main podium presentations from experts in the field; and on the second day, participants can choose from a variety of focused lectures and hands-on workshops that teach immediately implementable skills.

“The mission of the Glidewell Symposia is to provide focused educational programs to keep dentists informed about the latest techniques, technologies and trends in dentistry — with a level of insight unique to the world’s largest dental lab,” said Jim Glidewell. “Each event offers impactful content and resources with takeaways that you can immediately integrate into your practice. I invite dental professionals to come join us. Previous attendees have assured us these events are a memorable experience.”

The official launch of the program will begin with the first event “Implants: The Surgical Phase” on March 24-25. This Implant Symposium will provide two days of clinical and business education in the surgical phase of implant dentistry, and participants will receive nine CE hours. The first day of the event will feature concise, powerful and practical presentations with renowned experts — such as Drs. Randolph Resnik, Timothy Kosinski, Jack Hahn and Roger Levin — and on the second day, participants can select either an in-depth lecture or a workshop with hands-on exercises designed to help clinicians enhance their surgical skills. Topics available on the second day include the following:

Socket preservation

Guided surgery from start to finish

Full-arch guided surgery and immediate provisionalization

Placing small-diameter implants

Sinus grafting

Glidewell Symposia are for dentists, hygienists, and chairside and front-office team members. Enrollment is now open for the Implant Symposium on March 24-25; preregistration is available for all other events. Tuition is $495 for each two-day event, and attendees can use promo code GL23 to receive $100 off registration. Tuition includes complimentary breakfast and lunch on both days, as well as a campus tour and a hosted cocktail party and dinner on Friday. Participants will also be able to browse interactive exhibits during both days of the event. Due to limited space, attendees are encouraged to register or preregister early to secure their seats. For details about the symposia schedule and to enroll, call 866-791-9539 or visit glidewellsymposium.com.

