Glidewell Launches BruxZir® Esthetic Zirconia Milling Blanks

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 31 mins ago

New formulation exhibits high translucency while meeting ISO strength requirement for dental restorations anywhere in the mouth.

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Glidewell is proud to introduce the newest member of the BruxZir® family: BruxZir Esthetic Zirconia Milling Blanks. Produced in California by Prismatik Dentalcraft, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Glidewell, this highly esthetic zirconia formulation is designed for dental technicians seeking a versatile restorative solution that delivers beautiful results for any clinical situation.

Over a decade ago, Glidewell unveiled BruxZir Zirconia, a monolithic ceramic material with hammer-resistant strength and gentle opposing wear. Dentists and patients alike responded positively, facilitating a new era of all-ceramic, monolithic restorations designed with AI technology and fabricated using digital CAD/CAM processes. Popular demand and ceaseless research & development led Glidewell to create the BruxZir Esthetic formulation, which offers greater translucency to address anterior indications.

The introduction of BruxZir Esthetic Milling Blanks to dental laboratories in the U.S. will be celebrated during LMT Lab Day Chicago on Feb. 24-26. Attendees can stop by booth L-13 to place an order for BruxZir Esthetic Milling Blanks, which are available for $125* per blank.

Engineered specifically for the anterior, BruxZir Esthetic Milling Blanks offer an ideal combination of strength and translucency required to satisfy a wide range of clinical indications, from single-unit crowns to veneers, bridges, screw-retained restorations and even full-arch implant prostheses.

“The introduction of BruxZir Zirconia spurred a change in dentistry that is still reverberating more than a decade later,” said Jim Glidewell, founder and president of Glidewell. “Today, we think BruxZir Esthetic is the best dental restorative material ever produced. With BruxZir Esthetic, we’re building the digital laboratory of the future.”

With an average flexural strength of 980 MPa, BruxZir Esthetic Milling Blanks meet the Class 5 requirement for dental ceramics (ISO 6872:2015). Blanks are available in multiple thicknesses: 14 mm, 16 mm, 20 mm and 25 mm. They can also be purchased in pre-shaded formulations equivalent to the 16 most popular shades from the VITA® shade system, complemented by Glidewell’s proprietary bleach shades.

To purchase or learn more about BruxZir Esthetic Milling Blanks, visit glidewelldirect.com or call 888-303-3975.

VITA is a registered trademark of Vita Zahnfabrik H Rauter GMBH & Co.
*Price does not include shipping or applicable taxes and refers to the most popular BruxZir Esthetic Milling Blank size, 14 mm, 1 pk.

Media Contact
Eldon Thompson, Sr. Director of Marketing, Glidewell
mail@glidewell.com

