NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Glidewell is proud to announce that, due to high demand, applications have opened early for the 2023 Guiding Leaders program, a leadership development opportunity designed to help women dentists excel in nonclinical areas.

Guiding Leaders is a monthly, in-person training initiative in Newport Beach, California, that focuses on empowering women and giving them the tools they need to expand their roles in the industry. Applicants who are selected will participate in a curriculum from May to October that emphasizes leadership development, practice management, public speaking, negotiating, financial planning, case photography and brand enhancement.

The success of the 2019 and 2022 Guiding Leaders programs presented by Glidewell sets high expectations for the upcoming 2023 program. “Guiding Leaders was a life-changing experience,” said 2022 Guiding Leader, Dr. Noha Nour. “It allowed me to push myself out of my comfort zone and grow into a more seasoned dentist and business owner.” That growth originates from the support and personal instruction provided by individual mentors for the program who are dedicated to improving each dentist’s practice.

“I am so privileged to have been a part of this group because it catapulted my career forward and re-energized my spirit,” said 2022 Guiding Leader, Dr. Christina Do. “I also have gained a new family of women leaders who continue to inspire me daily.” Guiding Leaders participants can expand their careers as well as their relationships with a diverse group of women who encourage each other to reach new horizons.

“The dynamic environment of Guiding Leaders is dedicated to advancing the participants’ knowledge of business, communication and team building,” said Stephenie Goddard, chief executive officer at Glidewell. “We are honored to elevate these women and their potential through the immersive courses.”

The courses also offer participants who complete all sessions up to 70 continuing education credits. “Each session is taught by a subject matter expert,” said Bobbie Norton, Guiding Leaders director and director of strategic partner relations at Glidewell. “These experts teach the participants information they didn’t learn in dental school.”

The third annual Guiding Leaders program launches this upcoming May. All women dentists who live in the United States or Canada with five or more years of clinical experience are invited to apply. Applications must be submitted by March 17, 2023, at guidingleaders.com/apply.

