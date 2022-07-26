Glioma Treatment Market Attracts Profitable Avenues owing to Surge in Prevalence of Brain Tumor Globally, States TMR Study

Rise in the prevalence of high-grade gliomas globally is propelling the glioma treatment market

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc.: The global glioma treatment market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period 2022 to 2031, as per a research report by Transparency Market Research (TMR).

The report by TMR offers in-depth knowledge on varied facets of the market including the growth opportunities, drivers, restraints, recent developments, and ongoing trends of the glioma treatment market. Moreover, it also helps in understanding key factors fueling the glioma treatment market development in different regions of the world.

At present, there are two types of gliomas present, namely, high-grade gliomas and low-grade gliomas across the globe. High-grade gliomas are considered highly severe types of tumors. This health condition is typically found in adult and children population. The companies operating in the glioma treatment market are prognosticated to gain profitable opportunities in the high-grade gliomas segment during the forecast period owing to increase in the accessibility to more options for the treatment and diagnosis of this grade of glioma tumor.

Glioma Treatment Market: Key Findings

In the recent years, there has been a surge in the incidences and prevalence of high-grade gliomas, which is one of the commonly diagnosed primary brain tumor types around the world. As per the National Library of Medicine, the occurrence rate of this type of glioma is approximately 4.1 women and 5.8 men per 100,000 population each year. This factor is foreseen to help in the rapid growth of the glioma treatment market during the forecast period.

Numerous private and public organizations across the globe are investing heavily in R&Ds intended for the treatment of cancer. This factor is fueling the growth in the glioma treatment market. Moreover, numerous startups are entering into the market in order to provide patients effective treatment solutions. This factor is resulting into the rapid expansion of the global market. Companies in the glioma treatment market are increasing focus on the utilization of advanced technologies. Such factors are propelling the global market, which is estimated to surpass a value of US$ 7.51 Bn by the end of 2031.

Glioma Treatment Market: Growth Boosters

Increase in the number of surgeries performed across the globe and key technological advancements in radiation therapy for glioma, chemotherapy, targeted therapies, and molecular therapies are fueling the sales growth in the global glioma treatment market

Improper surgeries of the brain, rise in number of radiation therapies carried out, and multiple therapies are projected to create profitable opportunities in the glioma treatment market

Glioma Treatment Market: Regional Analysis

The glioma treatment market in North America is expected to maintain its leading position during the forecast period owing to many factors including an increase in the cases of brain tumor in the region, surge in approval of novel products intended for the treatment of glioma, presence of many leading companies, and growing exposure of regional populace to radiations

The Asia Pacific glioma treatment market is prognosticated to gain sizable growth opportunities during the forecast period owing to several factors including a rise in the older population, increase in the prevalence of cancer, and surge in the launch of FDA-approved products in the region

Glioma Treatment Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

Amgen, Inc.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Merck KGaA

Pfizer, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Glioma Treatment Market Segmentation

Type Low-grade grade I grade II

Treatment Surgery Radiation Therapy Chemotherapy Targeted Drug Therapy Others



Regions Covered:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

