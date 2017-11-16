Global 100 Australian Law Firm Allens Selects iManage Work Product Management

CHICAGO, Nov. 16, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — iManage, the company dedicated to transforming how professionals work, today announced that Allens – a prestigious global law firm based in Australia, serving 55 of the world’s top 100 companies and more than 75 of Australia’s top 100 companies – has selected iManage for Work Product Management.

Allens undertook a strategic review of their technology platform that included input from their people. They were not looking for a simple upgrade; they wanted a fresh approach to engage staff and clients in a mobile world while also improving security and unlocking access to prior work product through advanced search and AI technology.

“When we started our journey of selecting a replacement for our current system, we took a fresh approach with no bias for any vendor,” said Bill Tanner, acting Chief Information Officer, Allens. “During our extensive evaluation of available enterprise-scale products, it became clear to us that iManage offered the most advanced solution for addressing our productivity, mobility and security needs.”

iManage consolidates multiple point applications for managing content, security and knowledge that simplifies the experience for end users and reduces IT complexity.

iManage Work will replace Allens’ existing document management system, bringing a powerful and user-friendly solution for document and email management to more than 1300 users. The firm also selected iManage Mobility to enable staff to access the entire electronic file from any device or location delivering a productivity gain that was not previously possible.

“iManage provides practical options for meeting the security requirements demanded by our clients and, with 25 of the top 30 global firms using iManage today, they are also the most experienced and proven in working with firms of our size,” said Rachel O’Connor, Chief Knowledge Officer, Allens. “Given the quality of the overall user experience that iManage Work 10 offers and the integration with RAVN Systems, we anticipate rapid and broad adoption of iManage throughout the firm. We are delighted to join the iManage community and look forward to a sustaining partnership with a visionary vendor who understands the challenges that large law firms face today.”

iManage partner Phoenix Business Solutions was chosen to assist Allens with the design and delivery of its iManage implementation based on the company’s depth and breadth of expertise as a global information management solutions provider for the professional services industry.

“Leading professional services firms are being challenged to deliver greater value to clients while enhancing their governance and security over critical client work product,” said Dan Carmel, Chief Marketing Officer, iManage. “After its own extensive evaluation, Allens has come to the same conclusion as over 75% of the world’s leading law firms – iManage delivers the features, performance and security to address today’s challenges.”

About iManage

iManage transforms how professionals in legal, accounting and financial services get work done by combining the power of artificial intelligence with market leading document and email management. iManage automates routine cognitive tasks, provides powerful insights and streamlines how professionals work, while maintaining the highest level of security and governance over critical client and corporate data. Over one million professionals at over 3,000 organizations in over 65 countries – including more than 2,000 law firms and 500 corporate legal departments – rely on iManage to deliver great client work.