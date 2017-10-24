Breaking News
Home / Top News / Global $2.4 Billion Transport Oxygen Concentrators Market 2017-2023

Global $2.4 Billion Transport Oxygen Concentrators Market 2017-2023

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 11 mins ago

Dublin, Oct. 24, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Transport Oxygen Concentrators Market Shares, Strategies, and Forecasts, Worldwide, 2017-2023” report from Wintergreen Research, Inc has been added to Research and Markets’ offering.

Transport oxygen concentrator markets at $135 million market in 2016 are set to become a $2.4 billion market in 2023 because they bring enormous value to people who use them while they are exercising and sleeping with a CPAP. Steady growth is anticipated because the transport units provide continuous oxygen flow capability.

Worldwide markets are poised to achieve continuing growth as the transport oxygen concentrators are used at night by patients on portable oxygen concentrators during the day. People on oxygen wish to continue usual activities, the portable devices are useful for that during the day.

Transport oxygen concentrators are needed for night use by patients on portable oxygen concentrators during the day. People on oxygen wish to continue usual activities, the portable devices are useful for that during the day. Distributors are concentrated on determining which stationary oxygen concentrator supports patient lifestyle.

The worldwide aging population is driving an increased need for supplemental oxygen. An increase in the number of people with COPD and other respiratory diseases represents the portion of the market that is dedicated to providing medical oxygen. Advantages of newer transport oxygen concentrator devices are that they weigh less, are somewhat quieter than older units, and are easy to use. They are generally affordable markets.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Transport Oxygen Concentrator Market Description And Market Dynamics

  • Oxygen Concentrator
  • Oxygen Concentrator Equipment
  • Transport Oxygen Concentrators Address Air Quality Issues
  • CMS Oxygen and Oxygen-Related Equipment
  • Homecare Market Growth Factors
  • Oxygen Concentrator Uses
  • The Goal of Oxygen Therapy
  • Types of Oxygen Systems
  • Distribution Channels
  • Oxygen Concentrator Applicable Population
  • Marketing Globally

2 Transport Oxygen Concentrator Market Shares And Forecasts

  • Transport Oxygen Concentrator
  • Transport Oxygen Concentrator Market Shares
  • Transport Oxygen Concentrator Market Forecasts
  • Respiratory Disease Market Metrics
  • Transport Oxygen Concentrator Prices
  • Oxygen Concentrator Regional Market Analysis

3. Transport Oxygen Concentrator Product Description

  • Respironics EverFlo 5LPM Oxygen Concentrator
  • DeVilbiss iGo
  • SeQual eQuinox
  • Chart Industries’ CAIRE Inc
  • Oxlife Independence
  • Invacare Solo
  • Inogen
  • NTK
  • Chinese Oxygen Concentrators
  • Nuvo

4 Transport Oxygen Concentrator Research And Technology

  • Standardizing Definition Of Liter Flow Equivalents
  • Oxygen Concentrator Air Management
  • Oxygen Concentrator Air Travel
  • Types of Oxygen Systems
  • Respiratory Disease Conditions
  • American Lung Association
  • Medicare Prescription Drug, Improvement, and Modernization Act

5 Transport Oxygen Concentrator Company Profiles

  • AirSep
  • Applied Home Healthcare
  • Besco
  • Chart
  • Compressors
  • Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare
  • Equipment
  • First Class Medical
  • Foshan Keyhub Electronic
  • Gardner Denver
  • GSE
  • Industries Co., Ltd.
  • Inogen
  • Invacare
  • Jiuxin Medical
  • Leistung Engineering
  • Longfian Scitech
  • Merits
  • Nidek Medical
  • NTK
  • Philips Respironics
  • Precision MedicalO2 Concepts
  • ResMed
  • Sequal
  • Thomas

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/q3d4hl/transport_oxygen

CONTACT: 


CONTACT: Research and Markets
         Laura Wood, Senior Manager
         [email protected]
         For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
         For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
         For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
         Related Topics: Medical Devices
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.