[203 + Pages Research Study] According to a market research study published by Zion Market Research, the demand analysis of Global 3D Motion Capture System Market size & share revenue was valued at around USD 180 million in 2022 and is estimated to grow about USD 600 million by 2030, at a CAGR of approximately 14.12% between 2023 and 2030.

Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled "3D Motion Capture System Market By Application (Biomedical Research, Media & Entertainment, Engineering & Design, Education, Industrial, And Others), By System (Non-Optical And Optical), By Type (Software, Hardware, And Services), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030"

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global 3D Motion Capture System Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 180 million in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 600 million mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 14.12% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

What is 3D Motion Capture System? How big is the 3D Motion Capture System Industry?

Report Overview:

The global 3D motion capture system market size was worth around USD 180 Million in 2022 and is predicted to grow to around USD 600 Million by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 14.12% between 2023 and 2030.

The 3D motion capture system industry is part of the larger market that deals with motion capture and storage systems. The main concern of business players lies in the research, development, marketing, and distribution of technology and devices that can capture the motion of an object or a person in 3 dimensions. The movement information thus stored is analyzed using various software tools that are a significant part of the industrial revenue.

A typical 3D motion capture system is made of advanced or specialized cameras that are attached to sensors and work in coherence to track the starting position of the subject and its movement. The data is then processed using software tools and further used to create a 3-dimensional depiction of the subject’s movements. The tools have wide-scale applications in various industries like engineering & design entertainment & media, along with education, biomedical research, and industries. However, the largest consumer of technology is currently the entertainment segment.

Global 3D Motion Capture System Market: Growth Factors

The global 3D motion capture system market is projected to grow owing to the increasing adoption of tools and software programs in the sports industry. In this sector, motion capture technology helps in performance analysis, training, and injury prevention in athletes. Furthermore, as the sports industry has shown tremendous commercial potential in the last decade and is expected to grow at a rapid rate in the coming years, the adoption of advanced tools will become mandatory to improve the overall performance of the player or the team.

In addition to this, motion capture technology is being used extensively for the diagnosis of various medical conditions and their studies or research. With the rising investment in healthcare, medical, or related research infrastructure, the demand for 3D motion sensing technologies may grow even further. This trend could be strengthened due to the rising technical developments in sensors, cameras, and software programs to improve the overall performance of the technology. Other crucial growth factors for the 3D motion capture system market are increasing affordability and extensive use in the growing entertainment and media sector.

The 3D motion capture system industry may face certain growth restrictions during the forecast period. One such major concern is in the form of rising doubts over privacy invasion along with data protection, especially in situations where personal information is involved. For instance, advanced virtual reality tools or augmented reality systems require the input of personal data.

Moreover, the 3D motion capture technology currently has limited applications and requires higher exploration activities to completely tap into its true potential. The complexities associated with the use of the systems including operational and setting-up may lead to loss of clients and is a critical hindrance against growth.

Investments for expansion in new industries may provide excellent growth opportunities while the growing competition from alternative technologies could challenge market growth.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 180 million Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 600 million CAGR Growth Rate 14.12% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players ART Advanced Realtime Tracking GmbH, Vicon Motion Systems, STT – Systems Technologies & Training, Xsens Technologies B.V., OptiTrack, Simi Reality Motion Systems GmbH, Codamotion, Motion Analysis Corporation, Noitom Ltd., PhaseSpace Inc., AIT Austrian Institute of Technology GmbH, Qualisys AB, Trackdollar LLC, Northern Digital Inc. (NDI), NaturalPoint Inc., Synertial Labs, Phoenix Technologies, Perception Neuron by Noitom, Animazoo UK Ltd., and Phasespace, Inc. Key Segment By Application, By System, By Type, And By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

3D Motion Capture System Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global 3D motion capture system market is segmented based on application, system, type, and region.

Based on application, the global market segments are biomedical research, media & entertainment, engineering & design, education, industrial, and others.

The year 2022 witnessed the highest growth in the media & entertainment segment due to higher application and growing investments by the producers to incorporate better technologies for an improved viewing experience

In the industry, the technologies are used to capture the movement of people or objects in real-time and in 3D. This can further be used either in movies, or video games or may benefit businesses operating in the virtual or augmented reality sector

Biomedical research along with engineering and design are other essential contributors to the industry as the scope of 3D technology in these segments is growing every day due to the rising expectations of stakeholders

One of the most expensive tools in the industry is OptiTrack Prime 41 and may cost more than USD 6000

Based on system, the global market divisions are non-optical and optical.

The highest market share was held by the optical segment in 2022 and is expected to contribute with the same strength in the coming years

The optical system comprises reflective dots or markers that are placed on the object or person to be tracked. The information thus collected is processed using software tools

In terms of the human subject, the sensors can be attached to the skin or clothing material

The non-optical segment does not necessitate the use of markers or reflective dots

In 2020, Vicon, owner of OptiTrack which is a leading player in the industry, generated over USD 65 million

Based on type, the global market divisions are software, hardware, and services.

The global 3D Motion Capture System market is segmented as follows:

By Application

Biomedical Research

Media & Entertainment

Engineering & Design

Education

Industrial

Others

By System

Non-Optical

Optical

By Type

Software

Hardware

Services

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global 3D Motion Capture System market include –

ART Advanced Realtime Tracking GmbH

Vicon Motion Systems

STT – Systems Technologies & Training

Xsens Technologies B.V.

OptiTrack

Simi Reality Motion Systems GmbH

Codamotion

Motion Analysis Corporation

Noitom Ltd.

PhaseSpace Inc.

AIT Austrian Institute of Technology GmbH

Qualisys AB

Trackdollar LLC

Northern Digital Inc. (NDI)

NaturalPoint Inc.

Synertial Labs

Phoenix Technologies

Perception Neuron by Noitom

Animazoo UK Ltd.

Phasespace Inc.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis, the 3D Motion Capture System market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 14.12% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

In terms of revenue, the 3D Motion Capture System market size was valued at around US$ 180 million in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 600 million by 2030.

Based on the device type, the desktop segment is expected to capture the largest market share over the forecast period.

Based on region, Europe is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for 3D Motion Capture System industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the 3D Motion Capture System Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the 3D Motion Capture System Industry?

What segments does the 3D Motion Capture System Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the 3D Motion Capture System Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Application, By System, By Type, And By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

North America is expected to emerge as the leading region in the global 3D motion capture system market with the US dominating the largest part of the regional share. The growth is driven by factors like high production and system adoption rate, presence of key market players, availability of highly advanced technical infrastructure which eases the entire utilization process of new-age tools, and the technical growth of the entertainment and media sector. In Asia-Pacific, the expansion trajectory is expected to be navigated by the contributions of the players from Japan, China, and India as these countries are consistently exploring the applications of big data analytics, and artificial intelligence along with VR and AR entertainment devices. Germany is projected to lead the European region as the country invests in the adoption of the systems in various end-user verticals.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In October 2021, Rokoko, a leading player in the market, announced the launch of Smartsuit Pro II, a new range of motion capture outfits and is the advanced version of its existing product line of Smartsuit Pro

In June 2021, Deepmotion made a breakthrough development when it introduced markerless facing tracking technology which is AI-powered and can track complete body movement using only a single video clip

