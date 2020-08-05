Global 5G network and tower deployment market to grow substantially through 2025

The ‘global 5G network and tower deployment market’ report boasts of an end-to-end analysis of this business sphere with major emphasis on the growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities impacting the market expansion over 2020-2025.

Selbyville, Delaware, Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to MarketStudyRepot LLC, Worldwide 5G network and tower deployment market was worth USD 1934.45 million in 2019 and is projected to showcase an appreciative growth rate over 2020-2025. The accessibility to 5G network is anticipated to enhance mobile telecommunication in existing industries and will augment ICT (Information and communication technology) innovation services like smart factories and autonomous vehicles. In addition, increasing demand for high speed internet access has compelled service providers to expand network capacity, remove excess caps, and offer wireless & broadband services at reduced costs, further adding momentum to industry growth, cites the report.

The market, as per the report, is fragmented on the basis of tower location, frequency band, and regional division. Data about the projections pertaining to market share and CAGR of each segment is covered at length. Besides, updates on the competitive landscape, inclusive of the key developments, mergers & acquisitions, and strategies are elaborated in the study.

Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/2827948/

Covid-19 impact:

As majority of the global population remains captive in their homes due to stringent lockdown initiatives by governments, telecommunication service providers are witnessing huge surge in data traffic. Consequently, telecom giants are promising to keep services alive throughout the lockdown period. Moreover, the number of 5G network tower deployment continues to increase and OEMs are preparing to launch 5G smartphones despite the current scenario, thereby multiplying the market revenues. On the contrary, drastic decline in global smartphone sales in 2020 will negatively impact the overall market outlook.

Regional overview:

Global 5G network and tower deployment market is split into North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. North America market is expected to witness significant gains in the coming years, chiefly on the back of major players in the U.S. and Canada pressing towards commercialization of 5G technology.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in global 5G network and tower deployment market are China Tower Corp. Ltd., CTI Towers Inc., SBA Communications Corp., Crown Castle International Corp., and American Tower Corp.

To access a sample copy or view this report in detail along with the table of contents, please click the link below:

https://www.marketstudyreport.com/reports/global-5g-network-and-tower-deployment-market-analysis-by-frequency-band-low-medium-high-by-location-by-region-by-country-2020-edition-market-insights-and-outlook-post-covid-19-pandemic-2020-2025

Global 5G Network and Tower Deployment Market Location Sub-Segments (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2025)

Rooftop Tower

Ground Tower

Global 5G Network and Tower Deployment Market Frequency Band Sub-Segments (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2025)

High band

Medium band

Low band

Global 5G Network and Tower Deployment Market Regional Landscape (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2025)

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

South Korea

Global 5G Network and Tower Deployment Market Competitive Backdrop (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2025)

China Tower Corp. Ltd.

CTI Towers Inc.

SBA Communications Corp.

Crown Castle International Corp.

American Tower Corp.

Table of Contents:

1. Report Scope and Methodology

1.1 Scope of the Report

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Executive Summary

2. Strategic Recommendations

2.1 Expand through focused investments and acquisitions

2.2 Establish a centralized 5G Tower network built on existing industry standards

2.3 Implement changes in licensure, credentialing and privileging of providers to facilitate the adoption of 5G Tower

3. 5G Tower Market: Product Overview

4. Global 5G Tower Market: Sizing and Forecast

4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2019-2025

4.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Global 5G Tower Market

4.3 Global Economic & Industrial Outlook

5. Global 5G Tower Market Segmentation, By Location (Value)

5.1 Global 5G Tower Market: Segment Analysis

5.2 Competitive Scenario of Global 5G Tower Market: By Location (2019 & 2025)

5.3 By Rooftop Tower? Market Size and Forecast (2019-2025)

5.4 By Ground Tower- Market Size and Forecast (2019-2025)

6. Global 5G Tower Market Segmentation, By Frequency Band (Value)

6.1 Global 5G Tower Market: Segment Analysis

6.2 Competitive Scenario of Global 5G Tower Market: By Frequency Band (2019 & 2025)

6.3 By Low Band? Market Size and Forecast (2019-2025)

6.4 By Medium Band? Market Size and Forecast (2019-2025)

6.5 By High Band? Market Size and Forecast (2019-2025)

7. Global 5G Tower Market: Regional Analysis

7.1 Competitive Scenario of Global 5G Tower Market: By Region (2019 & 2025)

8. North America 5G Tower Market: An Analysis

8.1 North America 5G Tower Market: Size and Forecast (2019-2025)

8.2 North America Economic and industrial Statistics

8.3 North America 5G Tower Market? Prominent Companies

8.4 Market Segmentation By Location (Rooftop Tower, Ground Tower)

9. Europe 5G Tower Market: An Analysis

9.1 Europe 5G Tower Market: Size and Forecast (2019-2025)

9.2 Europe Economic and industrial Statistics

9.3 Market Segmentation By Location (Rooftop Tower, Ground Tower)

9.4 Market Segmentation By Frequency Band (Low Band. Medium Band, High Band)

10. Asia Pacific 5G Tower Market: An Analysis

10.1 Asia Pacific 5G Tower Market: Size and Forecast (2019-2025)

10.2 Asia Pacific Economic and industrial Statistics

10.3 Market Segmentation By Location (Rooftop Tower, Ground Tower)

10.4 Market Segmentation By Frequency Band (Low Band. Medium Band, High Band)

11. Global 5G Network and Tower Deployment Market Dynamics

12. Market Attractiveness and Strategic Analysis

13. Competitive Landscape

Related Report:

Telecom Network Infrastructure Market Size, Share & Forecast, 2020 – 2026

Global Telecom Network Infrastructure market is estimated to surpass $100 billion by 2026, according to new research report. With the growing adoption of cellular and other wireless devices, the global telecom network infrastructure market is projected to witness a lucrative growth rate over the forecast timespan. The growing demand for smart cities across the world in particular, has resulted in increasing number of wireless devices.

The rising demand for enhanced cellular coverage in rural areas is further supporting the growing adoption in the base stations segment. Macrocells are expected to witness high demand as they are more appropriate base stations that can be used for offering connectivity in remote rural areas.

About US:

Market Study Report, LLC. is a hub for market intelligence products and services.

We streamline the purchase of your market research reports and services through a single integrated platform by bringing all the major publishers and their services at one place.

Our customers partner with Market Study Report, LLC. to ease their search and evaluation of market intelligence products and services and in turn focus on their company’s core activities.

If you are looking for research reports on global or regional markets, competitive information, emerging markets and trends or just looking to stay on top of the curve then Market Study Report, LLC. is the platform that can help you in achieving any of these objectives.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Corporate Sales, Market Study Report LLC Phone: 1-302-273-0910 Toll Free: 1-866-764-2150 Email: [email protected]