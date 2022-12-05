The construction sector is expected to lead the market for Above the Waist PPE in the forecast period 2022-2032. Analysis of statistics about the current as well as emerging trends offers clarity regarding the Above the Waist PPE Market dynamics.

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — A recently published study by FMI expects the global Above the Waist PPE Market to augment at a 5.9% CAGR from 2022 to 2032. By the end of the said assessment period, a valuation of US$ 50 Billion is expected for the market. Increasing worker safety awareness on the workshop floor is predicted to drive up demand for above the waist PPE throughout the forecast period.

The developing industrial sector and increased awareness about personal protective equipment are likely to drive above the waist PPE market expansion over the forecast period. Continuous innovation, such as the development of lighter and more comfortable industrial protective equipment manufactured of high-quality fabric, is likely to drive market growth.

Demand for protective equipment that combines safety with improved aesthetics and technological innovation is projected to drive market growth. Because of stringent laws and high costs connected with workplace dangers, industry players are becoming more conscious of the need of worker safety and security at work, which is expected to fuel market expansion. Companies have prioritised worker safety and implemented safety norms to decrease workplace dangers, resulting in increased market growth.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

FMI projects the global Above the Waist PPE market to expand at a 5.9% value CAGR by 2032

The global Above the Waist PPE market is estimated at a market value of US$ 28 Billion

The global Above the Waist PPE market is expected to garner a market value of US$ 50 Billion

Asia Pacific is expected to be the most lucrative for Above the Waist PPE market growth.

North America is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.

“The hearing protection product category is expected to increase considerably throughout the study period. The constant use of heavy machinery and the noise it generates might cause hearing difficulties in workers. This has increased the need for earplugs and earmuffs in the construction and mining sectors to prevent workers from hearing loss, which is expected to drive segmental adoption” says an analyst at FMI

Market Competition

Key players in the Above the waist PPE market are Safety Products, Inc., 3M, Drager, Radians, SureWerx USA, Inc, Honeywell International, Inc., Hellberg Safety, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, MSA Company, and Protective Industrial Products, ERB Industries, Inc.

Recent Development

In January 2022, Kimberly-Clark introduced new nitrile gloves for research and production facilities, life sciences, and non-sterile drug manufacturing applications. The company’s product offerings were to be improved as part of the strategic plan.

More Insights Available

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global automotive axle market, presenting historical analysis from 2017 to 2021 and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of product (head protection, eye & face protection, hearing protection, respiratory protection and hand protection), end-use (construction, manufacturing, oil & gas, chemical, food, pharmaceuticals, transportation, mining) and distribution channel (retail and industrial MRO), across seven major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania and Middle East & Africa).

