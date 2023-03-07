NEW YORK, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — IndexBox, a leading market research firm, has released a new report on the global acrylonitrile market . The report provides an in-depth analysis of the market, including its size, trends, and insights. Trial access to market data is also available on the IndexBox platform.

According to the report, the global Acrylonitrile market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period of 2021-2030. The growth of the market is primarily driven by the increasing demand from end-use industries such as textiles , automotive, and electronics .

The report identifies the key growth drivers and challenges in the market. One of the major challenges is the volatility in raw material prices. On the other hand, the growing demand for lightweight materials in the automotive and aerospace industries is expected to drive the market growth.

The report also highlights the factors affecting demand for Acrylonitrile, including the growing population, urbanization, and increasing disposable income. It provides an overview of the major consuming industries and how they are accepting the market.

The largest market for Acrylonitrile is Asia Pacific , which accounted for more than 50% of the market share in 2022. The region is expected to continue to dominate the market during the forecast period due to the growing demand from China and India .

Key statistics provided in the report include market size, production, consumption, imports, and exports. The report also names the five largest manufacturers in the industry: Asahi Kasei, Ineos, China Petroleum & Chemical, Formosa Plastics, and Ascend Performance Materials.

According to Aleksandr Romanenko, CEO of IndexBox, “The global Acrylonitrile market is expected to grow steadily in the coming years due to the increasing demand from end-use industries. Our report provides valuable insights into the market, helping businesses make informed decisions.”

For more information on the report and trial access to market data, visit https://www.indexbox.io/store/world-acrylonitrile-market-analysis-forecast-size-trends-and-insights/

Keywords: Acrylonitrile, market research, IndexBox, report, trial access, market forecast, growth drivers, challenges, demand, consuming industries, Asia Pacific, statistics, manufacturers

