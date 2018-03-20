Breaking News
Global Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Market: Market Overview And Future Opportunities by 2026

NEW YORK, March 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Polyethylene glycol (PEG) is basically a polyether compound with structural formula H−(O−CH2−CH2)n−OH. It is prepared by the reaction of ethylene oxide and water under pressure in the presence of a catalyst. Polyethylene glycol is available in three different forms depending on molecular weight. These are PEG which is miscible in all other grades of PEG in various proportions. The PEG which are available in liquid form are soluble in acetone, alcohols, benzene, glycerin, and glycols. Solid PEGs are soluble in acetone, dichloromethane, ethanol (95%), and methanol. They are also soluble in aliphatic hydrocarbons and ether. But they are insoluble in fats, fixed oils, and mineral oil. PEG is biologically inert, nontoxic, non-immunogenic, hydrophilic (water soluble), highly flexible. 

Due these properties, PEG is useful in many applications such as Pharmaceutical, Medical, commercial, industrial and biological. PEG is used in tablet formulations to enhance effectiveness of binders and impart plasticity to granules by combining it with another binder. It is used as lubricants. It is used as plasticizer in coating formulations. PEG in solid forms are used to improve ductility of coating and to prevent rupture of the coating. It is also used to improve solubility of drugs with poor solubility by solid dispersion of appropriate polyethylene grade. 

PEG is useful in preparing urethane hydrogels, which are used as controlled-release agents. PEG is also useful in commercial applications such as anti-foaming agent in food, in many skin creams and in toothpastes as a dispersant. Depending on product type, Activated Polythene Glycol Market is splitted into Activated PEGs for Amine PEGylation, Activated PEGs for C-Terminal PEGylation, Activated PEGs for N-terminal PEGylation and Activated PEGs for Thiol PEGylation. Geographically, Global Activated Polythene Glycol (PEG) sale market is segmented into regions North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Africa and Latin America.

The rapid growth in biotechnology and molecular biology during the last two decades has contributed to a substantial increase in the number of biological products such as proteins, peptides, hormones and enzymes for pharmaceutical applications. With increasing downstream demand, global sales increased from 1401.7 Kg in 2012 to 1477.2 Kg in 2017, with a CAGR of 1.05%. In the future, we predict that global demand will continue to increase. By 2023, global consumption will be 1585.1 Kg. Due rapid growth in pharmaceutical and chemical industries, the demand of PEG is increasing. These are the main factors responsible for increasing growth rate of PEG sale market.

Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Market : Product Type

• Linear PEGs
• Branched PEGs
• Multi-arm PEGs 

Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Market : End User / Application

• Pharmaceutical Intermediates
• Medical Devices

Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Market: Companies Covered

• NOF
• JenKem Technology
• Laysan Bio
• Merck
• Creative PEGWorks 

Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Market report delivers comprehensive analysis of :

• Market Forecast for 2018-26
• Market growth drivers
• Challenges and Opportunities
• Emerging and Current market trends
• Market player Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value)
• Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import analysis
• End user/application Analysis

