Global Active Optical Cable Markets and Opportunities, 2018-2027 – Active Optical Cabling Market to Reach $7.4 billion by 2023

Dublin, Feb. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Active Optical Cables: Markets and Opportunities, 2018-2027” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
Active Optical Cables: Markets and Opportunities, 2018-2027″ claims revenues from active optical cables (AOCs) will reach $7.4 billion by 2023 compared with $1.3 billion in 2018.
Much of the growth for AOCs will come from the rush to install 100 Gbps inter-machine links and 25 Gbps server-to-switch connectivity.
Nonetheless, according to Lawrence Gasman, the author of this study forecasts represent a downward revision of its 2017 AOC projections. There has been considerable price pressure on AOCs as Chinese AOC firms have come to dominate the market, says Gasman, and video AOCs have failed to take off as once hoped, despite the recent upgrades of Thunderbolt and HDMI standards.
This report discusses applications for AOCs in data centers and enterprise networks (Ethernet, InfiniBand and storage networks); digital signage; and consumer/video electronics (USB, HDMI, DisplayPort, Thunderbolt, PCIe, etc.). CIR believes that although there may be as many as 200 firms selling AOCs, the market is now dominated by a small group of firms including 3c-Link, 10Gtek, Amphenol, Foxconn, Finisar, Gigalight, Mellanox, Molex, and Samtec. All of these firms and others are profiled in this report.
In this new report, CIR has included an analysis of factors influencing AOC supply chains around the globe. Regions that are discussed in depth in the study are North America, Western Europe, Japan, China and other Asian nations. The report pays special attention to opportunities for 400 Gbps AOCs.
There are hardly any 400G AOCs on the market at present, but we will see QSFP-DD and OSFP begin to take off in 2018. He also notes that in a couple of years, embedded optics will pose a threat to AOCs at 400G and above and he wonders whether some kind of embedded optics version of an AOC might eventually emerge.
This report provides a complete insider perspective on what’s next in the AOC business. It focuses on business strategy and examines all the important marketing issues faced by the AOC market.
The report also profiles the leading AOC firms including established players, emergent Chinese vendors and the latest innovators, along with quantitative market shares of the AOC market leaders. Finally, the report includes ten-year volume and value forecasts, broken out by data rate, MSA, networking standards, fiber type and length of cable.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- The changing value proposition for AOCs
- The China factor
- Data and the single-mode AOC
- AOCs, embedded optics and the latest MSAs
- Branding and product differentiation in the AOC business
- Do consumer AOCs have a future
- Summary of ten-year forecasts for AOCs
Chapter One: Introduction
Chapter Two: Key Product and Technical Developments Impacting the AOC Business
- Evolution of AOC products for the corporate networking environment
- AOCs in the cloud provider data center
- Current expectations for the InfiniBand Roadmap: Impact on AOCs
- AOCs and storage
- Video and consumer AOCs markets
- Hybrid AOCs
- Summary of Key Points Made in this Chapter
Chapter Three: AOCs: Evolving Supply Chains
- Data center AOCs: US suppliers and strategies
- Data center AOCs: Markets and suppliers in China
- Data center AOCs: Rest of APAC
- Data center AOCs: Europe and the Middle East
- Niche markets for AOCs
- Summary of key points made in this chapter
Appendix A: Ten-Year Forecasts of AOC Markets
- Sources of data and forecasting methodology
- Pricing assumptions and forecast
- Forecast of addressable markets for AOCs by application/end-user type
- Forecast of AOC penetration by addressable market/end-user type
- Forecast of AOC installed base by addressable market/end-user type
- Forecast of AOC shipments by addressable market/end user type
- Forecast of AOC shipments and revenues by networking protocol/connector type and cable lengths
- Forecast of AOC shipments and revenues by MSA and cable lengths
- Forecast of AOC shipments and revenues by data rates
- Forecast of AOC shipments and revenues by fiber type and cable lengths
- Forecast of AOC shipments and revenues by geography
Companies Mentioned
- Finisar
- Fujitsu
- Intel
- Mellanox
- Molex
- Samtec
- Siemon
