From 2022 to 2031, an increase in the prevalence of acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) is anticipated to fuel the market for ARDS devices

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The acute respiratory distress syndrome devices market was estimated to have acquired US$ 311.1 million in 2021. It is anticipated to register a 7.8% CAGR from 2022 to 2031 and by 2031 the market is likely to gain US$ 651.6 million.

The elderly population is prone to a number of chronic ailments, notably diabetes, being overweight, and heart disease. They are more likely to have weakened immune systems, which increases their vulnerability to illnesses like pneumonia.

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that ARDS yearly affects about 150 million individuals globally. It is projected that the acute respiratory distress syndrome devices market would expand quickly in the next years due to the high frequency of ARDS.

Request Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]): https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=43673

“Connect with our team of research specialists and unlock the optimal solution for driving your business growth”

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 311.1 Mn Estimated Value US$ 651.6 M Growth Rate – CAGR 7.8% Forecast Period 2022-2031 No. of Pages 183 Pages Market Segmentation By Type, End-user and Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America Companies Covered Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Smiths Medical (ICU Medical), Hamilton Medical, GE HealthCare, ResMed, Getinge AB, Other prominent players

Key Findings of the Market Report

Major manufacturers of acute respiratory distress syndrome devices are concentrating on making considerable investments in the research and development of new technologies.

Advanced ARDS technology has the potential to enhance patient outcomes, shorten hospital stays, and save money on medical expenses.

In the next years, it is predicted that an aging population and an increase in chronic illness cases would increase demand for ARDS devices.

Market Trends for Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Devices

During the forecast period, the acute respiratory distress syndrome devices market is anticipated to be dominated by the hospitals end-user segment. The majority of ARDS patients receive their treatment in hospitals. These individuals frequently need to be hospitalized and closely watched, which can only be done in a hospital setting.

The infrastructure and resources needed to enable the use of ARDS devices are available in hospitals. They have the staff members, such as medical professionals, nurses, as well as respiratory therapists, required for operating these devices. Hospitals are further able to provide the finest care for ARDS patients because to robust infrastructure.

During the projected period, it is predicted that the diagnostic & monitoring devices type segment would have the biggest share. The management and treatment of ARDS involves the use of diagnostic and monitoring tools. In the foreseeable future, the high incidence of ARDS is projected to increase demand for these devices.

Devices for diagnosis and monitoring track vital indicators like lung function and oxygen saturation levels. This makes it possible for medical personnel to start quick and efficient therapy. Early ARDS diagnosis and management can enhance patient outcomes and shorten hospital stays.

For In-depth Competitive Analysis, Buy Now: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=43673<ype=S

Global Market for Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Devices: Regional Outlook

Various reasons are propelling the growth of the acute respiratory distress syndrome devices market in different countries. These are:

During the projection period, North America is predicted to have an overwhelming share. In the near future, market growth is projected to be boosted by an increase in the prevalence of ARDS and other respiratory illnesses, an increase in healthcare spending, and the existence of large suppliers.

For example, Remestemcel-L received Fast Track designation from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in December 2020 for the management of acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) brought on by coronavirus illness (COVID-19). MultiStem cell treatment for the acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) program received the Regenerative Medicine Advanced treatment (RMAT) designation from the US Food and Drug Administration in September 2020, according to a statement from Athersys.

During the forecast period, the industry in the Asia Pacific market is expected to expand significantly. The region’s market statistics are anticipated to increase due to the widespread incidence of respiratory illnesses, rise in the elderly population, and growing public awareness of modern ARDS devices.

Global Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Devices Market: Key Players

There are just a few significant competitors in the extremely competitive global market for acute respiratory distress syndrome. To stay competitive in the industry, market players are implementing a variety of methods such as new product releases, partnerships, and collaborations.

The following companies are well-known participants in the global acute respiratory distress syndrome devices market:

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medtronic

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Smiths Medical (ICU Medical)

Hamilton Medical

GE HealthCare

ResMed

Getinge AB

Other prominent players

If You want to Purchase Specific Insights by Segment/Region/Competitor, Request for Customization: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=43673

Key developments in the global acute respiratory distress syndrome devices market are:

Market Player Year Key Developments Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited 2021 The new Optiflow+ nasal high flow treatment device from Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited is intended to offer respiratory assistance to patients suffering from ARDS and other respiratory disorders.

Global Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Devices Market Segmentation

Type

Therapeutic Devices Mechanical Ventilators PAP Others

Diagnostic & Monitoring Devices

End-user

Hospitals

Specialty Centers

Others

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

Read More Related Reports:

Demand for Cardiovascular Diagnostic & Monitoring Devices – Market Size, Trends, Analysis, Scope, Growth Drivers

Preeclampsia Diagnostics Market Size [2023-2031] | Industry Share, Growth

Cervical Cancer Diagnostic Tests Industry Size, Growth Analysis, Future Scenario 2023-2031

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com