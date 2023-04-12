[Extensive Study Covering 214 Pages] Zion Market Research reports that the global adhesive tapes market was worth about USD 50.1 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach about USD 80.1 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of approximately 5.5% between 2023 and 2030. Intertape Polymer Group, The 3M Company, Nitto Denko Corporation, Lohmann GmbH, Scapa Group PLC, Rogers Corporation, tesa SE, Avery Dennison Corporation, Berry Global Inc., LINTEC Corporation, Surface Shields, NICHIBAN CO., LTD, Advance Tapes International, CMS Group of Companies., and others are among the leading market players whose sales, revenues, and strategies are detailed in the report.

New York, NY, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Adhesive Tapes Market By Resin Type (Acrylic, Rubber, And Silicone), By Technology (Solvent-Based, Water-Based, And Hot-Melt-Based), By Backing Material (Paper, Polypropylene, And Polyvinyl Chloride), By End-Use Industry (Packaging, Masking, Consumer & Office, Healthcare, Electronics & Electrical, Automotive, Paper & Printing, White Goods, Retail, And Building & Reconstruction), By Category (Specialty Adhesive Tapes And Commodity Adhesive Tapes), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Adhesive Tapes Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 50.1 billion in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 80.1 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 5.5% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

What are Adhesive Tapes? How big is the Adhesive Tapes Industry?

Report Overview:

The global adhesive tapes industry size was nearly $50.1 Billion in 2022 and is anticipated to surge to approximately $80.1 billion by 2030, recording the highest growth rate of nearly 5.5% from 2023 to 2030.

Adhesive tapes find a spectrum of applications in electronics & electrical, packaging, consumer & office, automotive, and healthcare sectors. In addition to this, the use of the product in mechanical procedures helps in low-temperature operations that assist in easing individual processes. Furthermore, the product enables surface protection from damage & fasteners and paints & coatings. In addition to this, it provides a temporary interface between two layers. In addition to this, these products can be single or double-sided depending on the need of the customers.

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights with a Table of Content, Research Methodology, and Graphs – https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/adhesive-tapes-market

(A free sample of this report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2023 updated report.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package

About 214+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2023

Includes Tables and figures have been updated

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Zion Market Research research methodology

(Please note that the sample of this report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Global Adhesive Tapes Market: Growth Factors

The rise in e-commerce and online retail activities in developing countries has translated into a massive need for packaging, thereby resulting in huge demand for adhesive tapes. Furthermore, demand for product safety along with the prevention of packaged products from wear & tear will proliferate the size of the global adhesive tapes market globally. Large-scale demand for adhesive tapes in transdermal drug delivery, in vitro diagnostics, oral dissolvable films, and hydrophilic films will expedite the global market landscape. Extensive use of double-sided adhesive tapes in emblems, plate panels, nameplates, and roof molding in automotive will spur market growth over the forthcoming years.

Nevertheless, oscillation in the raw material costs can decimate the expansion of the adhesive tapes industry across the globe. However, the replacement of traditional mechanical tools such as screws & rivets, nuts & bolts, and mechanical interlocks with adhesive tapes will open new growth opportunities for the global industry.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/adhesive-tapes-market

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 50.1 billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 80.1 billion CAGR Growth Rate 5.5% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players Intertape Polymer Group, The 3M Company, Nitto Denko Corporation, Lohmann GmbH, Scapa Group PLC, Rogers Corporation, tesa SE, Avery Dennison Corporation, Berry Global Inc., LINTEC Corporation, Surface Shields, NICHIBAN CO., LTD, Advance Tapes International, and CMS Group of Companies. Key Segment By Resin Type, By Technology, By Backing Material, By End-Use Industry, By Category, And By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Adhesive Tapes Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global adhesive tapes market is divided into resin type, technology, backing material, end-use industry, category, and region.

The backing material segment of the adhesive tapes market is sub-segmented into paper, polypropylene, and polyvinyl chloride segments. Furthermore, the polypropylene segment, which accounted for 36% of the global adhesives market share in 2022, is predicted to retain its segmental dominance even during the foreseeable future. The segmental expansion over 2023-2030 can be due to escalating demand for proficient plastic packaging. Moreover, polypropylene is used for packaging on a large scale.

In terms of resin type, the market is divided into rubber, acrylic, and silicone segments.

Based on the technology, the adhesive tapes industry is bifurcated into solvent-based, water-based, and hot-melt-based segments.

On basis of the end-use industry, the global market is divided into packaging, masking, consumer & office, paper & printing, healthcare, electronics & electrical, automotive, white goods, retail, and building & reconstruction segments.

On basis of category, the adhesive tapes industry across the globe is divided into specialty adhesive tapes and commodity adhesive tapes segments. Moreover, the specialty adhesive tapes segment, which accounted for the highest industry share in 2022, will lead the category space in the forthcoming timeline. The segmental growth over the assessment period can be attributed to the large-scale demand for specialty adhesive tapes in the various sectors.

The global Adhesive Tapes market is segmented as follows:

By Resin Type

Acrylic

Rubber

Silicone

By Technology

Solvent-Based

Water-Based

Hot-Melt-Based

By Backing Material

Paper

Polypropylene

Polyvinyl Chloride

By End-Use Industry

Packaging

Masking

Consumer & Office

Healthcare

Electronics & Electrical

Automotive

Paper & Printing

White Goods

Retail

Building & Reconstruction

By Category

Specialty Adhesive Tapes

Commodity Adhesive Tapes

Browse the full “Adhesive Tapes Market By Resin Type (Acrylic, Rubber, and Silicone), By Technology (Solvent-Based, Water-Based, and Hot-Melt-Based), By Backing Material (Paper, Polypropylene, and Polyvinyl Chloride), By End-Use Industry (Packaging, Masking, Consumer & Office, Healthcare, Electronics & Electrical, Automotive, Paper & Printing, White Goods, Retail, and Building & Reconstruction), By Category (Specialty Adhesive Tapes and Commodity Adhesive Tapes), and By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030”– Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/adhesive-tapes-market

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Adhesive Tapes market include –

Intertape Polymer Group

The 3M Company

Nitto Denko Corporation

Lohmann GmbH

Scapa Group PLC

Rogers Corporation

tesa SE

Avery Dennison Corporation

Berry Global Inc.

LINTEC Corporation

Surface Shields

NICHIBAN CO. LTD

Advance Tapes International

CMS Group of Companies.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Adhesive Tapes market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 5.5% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Adhesive Tapes market size was valued at around US$ 50.1 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 80.1 billion by 2030.

Based on resin type, the acrylic segment is predicted to dominate the global market share during the forecast timeline.

In terms of technology, the hot-melt-based segment is slated to record the fastest CAGR over 2023-2030.

On basis of the end-use industry, the packaging segment is projected to dominate the global market share during the assessment period.

Region-wise, the Asia-Pacific adhesive tapes market is projected to register the fastest CAGR during the assessment period.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/adhesive-tapes-market

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Adhesive Tapes industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Adhesive Tapes Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Adhesive Tapes Industry?

What segments does the Adhesive Tapes Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Adhesive Tapes Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Resin Type, By Technology, By Backing Material, By End-Use Industry, By Category, And By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements – https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/7136

(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

Regional Analysis:

urthermore, the adhesive tapes market in North America is predicted to retain its dominant status over the upcoming timespan. The expansion of the market in North America can be credited to the increase in the surging demand for flexible packaging and huge end-user preference for adhesive tapes in the nations such as Canada and the U.S. The regional market expansion over the assessment timeline can also be due to the presence of consumer product manufacturing and healthcare firms in the region.

Apart from this, the European adhesive tapes industry is projected to register remarkable growth over the forecasting timeline with immense use of the product across the automotive and electronics sectors in the countries such as the UK, Germany, and France. The flourishing food processing sector in the Middle East & Africa will expand the business reach in the Middle East & African countries over the years ahead. In addition to this, rapidly emerging pulp & paper, as well as packaging sectors in Latin America, will multiply the expansion of the industry in the Latin American region.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In the second half of 2019, HB Fuller Company, a key U.S.-based adhesive-producing firm, sold dispersants & surfactants to Tiarco, LLC, for nearly $72 million. The former will use the proceeds from sales to pay for its debts and focus on its adhesive business. The move will help in restructuring the adhesive manufacturing business of the firm. This is also referred to as the pruning of the business portfolio.

In the first quarter of 2019, Berry Global, Inc, a key producer of plastic packaging items, acquired RPC Global Plc, a UK-based plastic fabrication firm, for $6.5 billion. The strategic move will contribute majorly to its plastic packaging business portfolio. Such initiatives will boost the expansion of the adhesive tapes industry across the globe.

To know an additional revised 2023 list of market players, request a brochure of the report: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/adhesive-tapes-market

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

What are adhesive tapes?

Which key factors will influence global adhesive tapes market growth over 2023-2030?

What will be the value of the global adhesive tapes market during 2023-2030?

What will be the CAGR value of the global adhesive tapes market during 2023-2030?

Which region will record the highest growth in the adhesive tapes industry globally?

Which are the major players leveraging the global adhesive tapes market growth?

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research:

Adhesives Films Market: by Product Type (Pressure Sensitive, Hot-melt, Light-cured, and Others), and by Application (Aerospace, Electrical & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, Consumer, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2017 – 2024: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/adhesives-films-market

Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Adhesives Market by Substrate (Metal, Plastic, Composite, and Others) and by End-Use (Automotive & Transportation, Building & Construction, Marine, Wind Energy, General Assembly, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2017—2024: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/methyl-methacrylate-adhesives-market

Water-based Adhesive Market by Resin Type (Acrylic Polymer Emulsion (PAE), Polyvinyl Acetate (PVA) Emulsion, Vinyl Acetate-Ethylene (VAE) Emulsion, Styrene Butadiene (SB) Latex, Polyurethane Dispersion (PUD), and Others) and by Application (Tapes & Labels, Paper & Packaging, Building & Construction, Woodworking, Automotive & Transportation, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2017—2024: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/water-based-adhesive-market

Instant Adhesives Market by Chemistry (Cyanoacrylate and Epoxy-Based), by Application (Industrial, Woodworking, Transportation, Consumer, Medical, and Electronics), and by Curing Process (Conventional and Light Cured): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018–2026: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/instant-adhesives-market

Hot Melt Adhesives Market By Type (Ethylene Vinyl Acetate, Amorphous Polyalphaolefins, Metallocene Polyolefin, Styrenic Block Copolymers, Polyolefins, Polyamides, Polyurethane, and Others) and By Application (Automotive, Construction, Packaging, Furniture, Non-Woven/Hygiene, Footwear, Book and Paper Binding, Electronics, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018–2025: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/hot-melt-adhesives-market

Marine Adhesives Market – By Resin Type (Polyurethane, Acrylic, Epoxy, and Others), By Substrate Type (Metals, Composites, Plastics, and Others), By Vessel (Cargo Ships, Passenger Ships, Boats, and Others), By Application (Panel Bonding, Glazing, Deck Systems, and Others), And By Region – Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2020 – 2026: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/marine-adhesives-market

High-Performance Adhesives Market By Resin Type (Epoxy, Polyurethane, Acrylic, Silicone, And Other Resin Types), By Technology Type (Solvent-Based, Water-Based, Hot-Melt, And UV Curable), By End-User Industry (Transportation, Packaging, Electrical & Electronics, Building & Construction, Healthcare, And Other End-User Industries), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/high-performance-adhesives-market

Tissue Sealants And Tissue Adhesive Market By Product (Natural Or Biological Sealants & Adhesives And Synthetic & Semi-Synthetic Adhesives), By Application (General Surgery, Orthopedic Surgery, Gynecology Surgery, Cardiovascular Surgery, Cosmetic Surgery, Neurosurgery, And Other Applications), By End-User (Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Specialty Clinics, And Hospitals), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/tissue-sealants-and-tissue-adhesive-market

Medical Adhesive Tapes Market By Resin Type (Acrylic, Silicone, Rubber, And Others), By Backing Material (Paper, Fabric, Plastic, And Others), By Application (Surgery, Wound Dressing, Splints, Secure IV Lines, Ostomy Seals, And Others), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/medical-adhesive-tapes-market

Packaging Adhesives Market – By Technology (Solvent-Based, Water-Based, Hot Melt, and Others), By Application (Folding Cartons, Flexible Packaging, Labeling, Boxes & Cases, and Others), And By Region – Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2019 – 2025: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/packaging-adhesives-market

About Zion Market Research:

Zion Market Research is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Zion Market Research are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/zion-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/zion_research

Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/zionmarketresearch

Follow Us on Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/zionmarketresearch/

Follow Us on YouTube: https://youtu.be/Y0Yfi7N8zSs

Contact Us:

Rushikesh Dorge

USA: +1 347 690-0211

United Kingdom: +44 2032 894158

Japan: +81 50 5806 9039

India: +91 7768 006 007

Web: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/

Blog: https://zmrblog.com/

Still, Looking for More Information? OR Want Data for Inclusion in Magazine, Case Study, or Media?